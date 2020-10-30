The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sally Spectra hits town and Newman family madness

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease a big debut, ruthless plots, ultimatums, and two women coming to blows.

It is the first week of November sweeps, which means viewers can expect some juicy entertainment and bombshells on the hit soap opera. There is also some love spreading around Genoa City as one couple plans a wedding, and another takes their relationship to the family level.

Welcome to Genoa City Sally Spectra

Last summer, Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) confirmed her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. The news was shocking to fans, but soon viewers were given some good news. Courtney and Sally would be joining Y&R.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) is drawn to Sally. They do have a lot in common. Sally is the great-niece of Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), who Lauren once worked for at Spectra Fashions. Plus, the two ladies were both intertwined with the infamous Forrester family.

Sally will no doubt turn the heads of the men in Genoa City. A Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Sally pairing sounds like a good idea. Theo needs a woman and one who doesn’t take any of his crap.