The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sally Spectra hits town and Newman family madness

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease a big debut, ruthless plots, ultimatums, and two women coming to blows.
It is the first week of November sweeps, which means viewers can expect some juicy entertainment and bombshells on the hit soap opera. There is also some love spreading around Genoa City as one couple plans a wedding, and another takes their relationship to the family level.
Welcome to Genoa City Sally Spectra
Last summer, Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) confirmed her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. The news was shocking to fans, but soon viewers were given some good news. Courtney and Sally would be joining Y&R.
Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) is drawn to Sally. They do have a lot in common. Sally is the great-niece of Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), who Lauren once worked for at Spectra Fashions. Plus, the two ladies were both intertwined with the infamous Forrester family.
Sally will no doubt turn the heads of the men in Genoa City. A Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Sally pairing sounds like a good idea. Theo needs a woman and one who doesn’t take any of his crap.
Here’s hoping the writers aren’t headed for a Sally and Kyle (Michael Mealor) pairing. Kyle has enough ladies fighting over him.
Speaking of Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle), the two ladies have it out again next week. Lola issues a stern warning to Summer that doesn’t go over very well.
Taking charge and moving forward despite the cost
Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sets a trap for Adam (Mark Grossman) to prove he is not done with the Newman family.
While Victoria targets Adam, Victor (Eric Braeden) sets his sights on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The mustache has an ulterior motive for meeting with her. Chelsea isn’t as gullible as Victor thinks. She makes it clear that Adam crossed a line, and it can’t be undone.
View this post on Instagram
Getting a bunch of #YR story questions about Johnny being my biological child. So…🤣 I had Johnny, he was my baby with Billy, Adam delivered him in a cabin when I fell through the lake, like 9 years ago. Then I gave him up for adoption to Victoria. You know, it happens!!!🤷🏻♀️🤪 Let me know if there are any other questions!!!
Chance (Donny Boaz) has Adam on the brain too. His first act is to issue Adam a threat.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t concerned about Adam. He is worried about the tension between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Victoria. Nick works tirelessly to play peacemaker between the ladies.
The Abbott family gathers to read Dina’s (Marla Adams) will, which in true soap fashion, has some unexpected twists. Losing Dina is having a serious impact on Jack (Peter Bergman), who struggles to move forward.
It is not all sadness for the Abbott clan. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance spend time with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who is very impressed with the young man.
Could wedding bells ring soon for Chance and Abby?
Oh, what a week it is going to be on the CBS soap opera! There will be lots of shocking moments to keep viewers glued to their seats.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
