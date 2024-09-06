The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis stirs the pot, Victor struggles, and Audra’s busted

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal it’s the same old thing on the CBS soap.

For weeks, Y&R fans have watched storylines drag along with very little movement.

Although we finally got some action when the truth about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) was exposed, it’s back to dragging out storylines.

One of those is Victor’s (Eric Braeden) obsession with taking down Billy (Jason Thompson).

Another involves Sharon (Sharon Case) literally losing her mind while her family simply talks about what’s wrong with her.

Next week won’t be much different, but a couple of twists could make things interesting in Genoa City.

More of Victor’s revenge

It seems all roads in business on The Young and the Restless lead to Victor’s latest plan. The mustache started with revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman), but destroying Billy has definitely become priority number one.

Thanks to Lily (Christel Khalil), Victor gets the ammunition he needs to put the final nail in Billy’s business coffin.

However, Lily throws a wrench in his plan with her own demands, which get Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) riled up. This also leads to a heated exchange between Lily and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

With all of Victor’s focus on Billy, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) sees the opportunity to go rogue with Glissade. Unfortunately for her, she’s not smarter than Victor, and he busts her mid-scheme.

When he’s not dealing with Audra, Lily, or Billy, Victor relishes pushing Diane’s (Susan Walters) buttons. The topic of choice is Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his disdain for his mother.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the fall reveal that Victor brings more chaos to Genoa City amid his master plan, which has Jill (Jess Walton) coming for him.

Phyllis can’t help herself

After her interaction with Sharon at the hospital, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) decides Nick (Joshua Morrow) needs a reality check about his ex-wife.

Nick, though, doesn’t need it as he finally steps up to help Sharon with an assist from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The two come up with a sneaky and drastic plan to uncover the truth about Sharon.

Speaking of Mariah, when she makes a shocking discovery, it’s a safe bet that it involves Sharon and her meds.

Back with Phyllis, Billy gets an earful from her. However, Phyllis doesn’t lecture him. Instead, she has a proposition he might be unable to turn down.

More Y&R spoilers

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) call a cease-fire for now, while Audra and Nate (Sean Dominic) go public with their romance.

Y&R fans will see even more friction between Kyle and Audra as the latter plans revenge to get Glissade all to herself.

On the Sally (Courtney Hope), Adam, Chelsea, and Billy front, Chelsea is forced to defend herself again, and Sally makes a decision about her future with Adam.

Plus, Jack makes a promise to Diane as they double down to get back in Kyle’s good graces.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.