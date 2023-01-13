The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis spirals, Victor’s Adam plan, and more Jeremy Stark drama

Victor works to sabotage his own son on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease its more of the same with a little twist.

Next week there’s a little movement on a few major storylines on the daytime drama.

It’s almost February sweeps time, which means the Y&R writers are setting the stage for some major shockers.

That means moving the Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) storyline forward, as well as Victor (Eric Braeden) scheming to take Adam (Mark Grossman) down to get him away from Jabot.

The fallout of Devon (Bryton James) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) discovering what they feel Tucker (Trevor St. John) has been up to since arriving in Genoa City will also be front and center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

The Jeremy Stark drama

Right now, it’s hard to tell who’s playing who when it comes to Jeremy and Diane (Susan Walters). Is she really working against Jeremy, or is Jack (Peter Bergman) her real target?

That’s a big question for fans and apparently for Jeremy, too, as he grows suspicious of Diane and her behavior.

The plan to steal jewelry from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been set in motion. Jack wants to steal it to help Diane, but she has reservations about him being involved.

Diane makes a risky move next week that will land her and others in a terrifying situation.

Phyllis causes her kids concern

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continues to stand her ground, thinking that Diane isn’t as innocent as she seems. Phyllis has been reeling from the way Jack and Summer (Allison Lanier) have been treating her amid all the Diane drama.

It sounds like Phyllis will revert to her vengeful ways next week as she considers Tucker’s deal to join forces. Whatever Phyllis decides prompts Summer and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to worry about their mother landing in trouble yet again.

They have a sibling meeting to determine what to do next. Summer’s concern for Phyllis causes a major fight between her and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Victor plans to sabotage Adam

There’s no question that the father-and-son relationship between Victor and Adam has never been easy. Things are about to get a lot worse as Victor plays dirty to ensure Adam will leave Jabot and return to Newman Enterprises.

With some help from Kyle, Victor puts the wheels in motion to help ensure Adam’s downfall at Jabot. Victor did tell Nikki that Adam needs to hit rock bottom, and now, he intends to ensure his son does just that.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chance (Conner Floyd) once again leans on Sharon (Sharon Case) for support. The writing’s on the wall for these two to be one of the town’s newest couples.

They aren’t the only ones either, as Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) grow closer now that he’s single again.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.