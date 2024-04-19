The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki’s dangerous move, Jill takes charge, and Jordan chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the focus isn’t changing.

May sweeps are just a couple of weeks away, which means fans should be in for some shocking moments.

Y&R is moving several storylines forward to prepare for sweeps month, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t faced with more of the same.

It’s been all about Jordan (Colleen Zenk), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for a while.

Next week, we will see development with those three and the craziness unfolding at Chancellor-Winters thanks to Jill’s return (Jess Walton).

That’s not all happening either, so let’s take a look at everything going down on The Young and the Restless

Can Jordan be stopped?

Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) kidnapping will be front and center on the CBS soap. Next week kicks off with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discovering a clue about the kidnapping.

In true Victor fashion, he will take matters into his own hands following the new development. The mustache isn’t the only one doing things alone, either.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) desperately tries to stop Nikki from using herself as bait to lure Jordan out of hiding. It doesn’t work because Nikki goes to meet Jordan all alone.

Will her attempt to reason with Jordan work?

Jill has had enough

There has been chaos since Billy (Jason Thompson) joined Chancellor-Winters. The return of Lily (Christel Khalil) has also shaken things up at the company due to her revenge against Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom).

Well, Jill isn’t here for the high school antics anymore. Jill steps up to do damage control among Billy, Devon (Bryton James), Lily, and Chance (Conner Floyd).

However, her actions don’t appear to impact Devon, who does everything he can to stay ahead of Billy. Speaking of the Abbott heir, Billy tries to mend the company rift in his own way by reestablishing a closer connection with Lily.

A new Ashley in the house

Just when the Abbotts thought they were getting through to Ashley and she was ready for help, a new alter emerges. The alter is a southern belle who plays up her character, even taking her out on the town.

Traci (Beth Maitland) has an encounter with southern Ashley that leaves her shook. When Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) get some shocking news, we can’t help but wonder if it has more to do with Ashley than little Harrison.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victoria and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) take a trip down memory lane as they worry about Claire, and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) makes a promise to Tucker (Trevor St. John) about their future.

It’s another don’t-miss week of Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.