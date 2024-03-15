The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki wants revenge, Victor’s test, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease it’s a short week.

Yep, it’s that time of year again when March Madness takes over CBS airwaves and Y&R gets preempted.

On Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, The Young and the Restless will be preempted for CBS coverage of March Madness.

However, the short week doesn’t mean Y&R will be skimping on the action and drama in Genoa City.

In fact, the hit daytime drama plans to pack so much into only three episodes next week.

The Young and the Restless fans will need to tune in daily to keep up and be prepared for a massive cliffhanger heading into the long weekend.

Nikki wants revenge on Jordan

Even though Victor (Eric Braeden) has Jordan (Colleen Zenk) locked away, and he plans to let her rot, it’s not enough for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). This leads her to ask her husband a rather strange question, and the mustache won’t immediately agree with his wife.

All signs point to Nikki wanting to pay Jordan a little visit to seek out that revenge she wants so badly. Unfortunately for Nikki, in true soap fashion, her plan backfires in a big way that impacts the entire Newman family.

The only good thing to come out of the Jordan mess is Claire (Hayley Erin). Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki, and the rest of the Newman clan, along with Cole (J. Eddie Peck), try to help Claire embrace her new family.

Victor tests his loved ones

It seems Victor puts the Jordan ordeal in the past as he focuses on something new. For some reason, Victor feels the need to test Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer’s (Allison Lanier) loyalty.

Nick literally just helped him trap Jordan, so we aren’t really sure why Victor needs to test his son. Summer, though, is a different story, and it has everything to do with Claire.

The former Mrs. Abbott makes it her mission to dig into Claire a little bit more, which results in Summer challenging her new cousin.

More Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) has a weird encounter with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Society. Little does he know, Billy isn’t speaking to Ashley, but one of her alters as her mental health crisis continues to spiral.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) blames herself for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) issues because of her past struggles. Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) work to find the best way to help their son.

Who’s ready for a short but jam-packed week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.