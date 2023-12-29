The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki spirals, Victor’s demand, and a Sharon episode

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease another short week.

This week, only three episodes of Y&R aired due to the holiday week and lots of football.

On Monday, January 1, the New Year starts with another classic episode of the daytime drama.

The episode is from October 17, 2003, and it focuses heavily on the fallout of the fire at Gina’s (Patty Weaver) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) covering his tracks with his girlfriend Lily (Christel Khalil).

It also features Sharon (Sharon Case) getting grilled by Nick (Joshua Morrow) while Brad (Don Diamont) and JT (Thad Luckinbill) are frantic to find Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When The Young and the Restless does return, the show has plenty to keep fans entertained for the rest of the week.

The Newman family picks up the pieces after the Jordan drama

Jordan (Colleen Zenk) may be in jail, at least for now, but the impact of her reign of terror is far from over.

For Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), that means dealing with her alcoholism. Next week, she takes matters into her own hands to deal with it. However, the temptation is real, and Nikki struggles not to drink.

Lucky for her, Victor (Eric Braeden) promises to help her through this ordeal as long as she is honest with him. The last part will be challenging for Nikki.

Speaking of Victor, he’s had enough of Nick and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) fighting. The mustache issues them an order, not a request, to cut it out for the sake of the family.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) drops her own bombshell on the Newman family, which involves Claire (Hayley Erin). Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria are determined to get to know their daughter as Claire seeks treatment.

Sharon gets her own episode

Next year, Sharon Case will celebrate 30 years of playing Sharon Newman Rosales. Although her anniversary isn’t until August, The Young and the Restless is kicking off her special year with a Sharon-centric episode.

On Friday, January 5, the CBS soap will be all about Sharon as she grapples with her future. Sharon reflects on her past to figure out what she really wants. The stand-alone episode will be filled with flashbacks and nostalgia.

Sharon’s need to make a decision about her future stems from Chance (Conner Floyd) making a confession to her and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Daniel and Heather deal with New Year’s Eve aftermath

In other Genoa City news, after seeing Lucy’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) picture of them from New Year’s Eve, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) must clear the air. They also deal with their daughter and her hopes of them reconciling.

Meanwhile, Danny (Michael Damian) lectures Daniel about relationships and how to navigate things with Heather while Lily (Christel Khalil) is away.

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit CBS soap to kick off 2024!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.