The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki and Victor celebrate, Ashley struggles, and preemption

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease a milestone celebration, some interruptions, and more.

Hot on the heels of Y&R being preempted for March Madness comes another preemption.

This time around, though, not everyone will be impacted, so that means five full days of new episodes.

On Monday, April 8, The Young and the Restless will be preempted in some areas due to the solar eclipse.

In those affected areas, fans can either catch the episode when it airs on the local CBS station overnight or watch it on Paramount +.

Plenty of drama and chaos is going down in Genoa City next week, so Y&R fans will want to see every single episode.

Victor and Nikki reach a milestone

It’s a big week for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) in more ways than one. The couple has a huge milestone coming up, and in true Newman fashion, they go all out to celebrate.

Next week will mark 40 years since Victor and Nikki’s first wedding in 1984. There is a party to mark their milestone anniversary.

Even though they have been married multiple times, including to other people, Nikki and Victor want to celebrate.

A big party for them brings out all of Genoa City, where Victor can honor his wife. Y&R fans can expect this event to be riddled with trouble, especially as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is on the loose and Nikki is drinking again.

Ahead of their big event, Victor sets yet another trap to lure Jordan out of hiding, while Nikki breaks another promise to her husband.

Ashley’s power struggle

This week, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) got more clues that something isn’t right with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Traci and Jack spearhead an intervention for Ashley as worry for her safety mounts.

It looks like the Abbott family gets through to Ashley because spoilers tease that she struggles in her new environment. Perhaps Ashley goes to a mental health facility. After all, Ashley also fights with her alters for control next week.

Speaking of Ashley, Tucker (Trevor St. John) goes outside his comfort zone to help. The question is, does he do this for Audra (Zuleyka Silver) or Ashley?

We do know that before the week is over, Audra sees Ashley in a new light. The revelation impacts Audra’s relationship with Tucker.

Sharon finally resurfaces

Y&R fans have wondered why Sharon (Sharon Case) has been MIA lately. That remains a secret, but she’s back next week and gets a distress call from Jack. All signs point to Sharon helping out with Ashley’s intervention.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) pleads with Lily (Christel Khalil) for a second chance at Chancellor-Winters, but Lily stands her ground. Summer (Allison Lanier) does the same thing with Kyle (Michael Mealor) when they argue about Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Claire (Hayley Erin) move into their new home on the Newman Ranch.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.