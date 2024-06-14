The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick’s special episode, Victor’s revenge, and more drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease some familiar faces, including one fan favorite, are back.

After what seems like months of being MIA, Sharon (Sharon Case) will finally be back on the canvas.

Sharon’s resurfacing coincides with Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) return from college for the summer.

The daytime drama also brings Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) kids, Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) and Katie (Sienna Mercur) back from boarding school next week.

That’s not all that’s happening on The Young and the Restless, either.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A special anniversary will bring a stand-alone episode to the hit CBS show.

Nick gets his own episode

Y&R honors Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary of playing Nick Newman on Friday, June 21. The episode will feature plenty of flashbacks and nostalgia for viewers looking back on Nick’s life in Genoa City.

There are plenty of surprises in store for the special episode. The timing of Faith’s coming home and Sharon’s finally being on-screen certainly points to them playing a part in Nick’s trip down memory lane.

Victor amps up his revenge

This week, we learned about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan for revenge against Jack (Peter Bergman) and that the mustache was working with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to get Glissade from Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Victor plans to use Glissade to destroy Jabot and fires a shot at Jack next week that he never saw coming. With Jack in Paris checking in on Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), it’s the perfect time for Victor to set things in motion.

When Adam (Mark Grossman) gets an urgent call to see Victor immediately, all bets are on it having to do with the revenge plan.

After all, the only people aware that Victor plans to take everything from Jack are Adam, Cole (J. Eddie Peck), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Speaking of Cole, guilt begins to get the best of him the more time Claire (Hayley Erin) spends with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Harrison (Redding Munsell).

More Y&R news

Over in Paris, Tucker scrambles to deal with losing Glissade to Audra, leading him to suffer a medical crisis. It’s Tucker, so we can’t help but wonder if it’s real or if it’s another one of his plays to tug at Audra’s heartstrings.

Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finally connect with Connor (Judah Mackey) and receive some good news from their son.

Alan (Christopher Cousins) updates Jack and Traci on Ashley and asks Traci to dinner after she decides to stay in Paris to help her sister.

Does anyone else think something is still off with Alan?

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.