The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick gets a clue, Jack’s busted, and Abby and Devon wed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that November sweeps bring the heat.

There’s no question that the drama is ramping up on Y&R as sweeps month barrels right along.

However, the daytime drama is also celebrating a milestone episode next week.

On November 13, The Young and the Restless will air its 13,000th episode.

The special episode will focus on Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding at the newly rebuilt Newman family home.

Not only does the wedding bring back a slew of familiar faces, like Ashley (Eileen Davidson), for the big day, but something happens that will rock the good people of Genoa City to their core.

The wedding and milestone episode aren’t the only things happening on Y&R next week.

Jill’s back with a vengeance

Finally, we get Jill (Jess Walton) back in town, and she’s doing what she does best — standing her ground and shaking things up.

Unfinished business with Victor (Eric Braeden) is at the top of the list. The mustache better buckle up because Jill’s on the warpath.

Billy (Jason Thompson) must face the consequences of his destructive reign at Chancellor-Abbott. It’s a mother-and-son duel over the business, especially as Lily (Christel Khalil) relishes in playing games with him regarding her return to the company.

Before the week is over, Billy and Victor will clash with Jill, who won’t be pushed around by either of them. Hopefully, this means Jill will stick around for a while.

Is Nick onto Sharon?

The walls are closing in on Sharon (Sharon Case) thanks to Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) determination to clear Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) name. In true Phyllis fashion she sets a trap that Sharon walks right into.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a shocking discovery, and all signs point to him realizing Phyllis might be right. Nick questions Sharon Nick. She unsuccessfully tries to cover her tracks, and he calls her on it.

We all know Sharon has been backed into a corner before and wiggled her way out. Will that happen again, or will she finally come clean?

Other Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, time is up for Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Their scheme to take down Victor and save Kyle (Michael Mealor) from his clutches gets blown wide open.

Speaking of Victor, he and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) enjoy time at the new home on the ranch. Victor also adds to his empire, which means trouble for several of his enemies, namely Jack and Billy Boy.

Who’s ready for an extra special week of Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.