The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick dumps Sally, Devon’s discovery, and concern for Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease romantic drama and family chaos.

Things are moving pretty fast in Genoa City, with new twists and turns happening daily.

Y&R fans are being kept on their toes as the show heads into November sweeps.

Finding out what Tucker (Trevor St. John) is really up to remains front and center on the daytime drama.

Tucker isn’t the only one with ulterior motives that are in question, either.

Others are in the hot seat, too, as more scheming and secrets take over The Young and the Restless.

Dirty little secrets

This week, Mamie (Veronica Redd) revealed she was the new investor in Chancellor-Winters, much to the dismay of Jill (Jess Walton). Y&R viewers learned Mamie has a co-conspirator, and there’s a whole lot more to her master plan.

Next week, Devon (Bryton James) uncovers Mamie’s secret. Let’s just say that Tucker has his hands in Mamie’s scheme, too.

Speaking of secrets, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is keeping a big one from Lily (Christel Khalil). It’s a safe bet this has to do with Heather (Vail Bloom) and the shocking news she tells him.

Mending fences for the greater good

All of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) actions recently have his family worried about him, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

When Victor makes another drastic change at Newman Enterprises, his family comes together to figure out what’s really going on.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) works to find a way to reconnect with Victor, while Victoria and Adam (Mark Grossman) agree to a cease-fire for their fathers’ sake. Yes, it seems Victoria intends to give Adam the benefit of the doubt for now.

Over with the Abbott family, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets the upper hand on Tucker, or so he thinks. Traci (Beth Maitland) and Billy (Jason Thompson) turn down an olive branch extended to them.

The question is, who extends the olive branch and why?

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nick decides Sally (Courtney Hope) needs space to figure out her feelings for him and Adam. A desperate Sally doesn’t want space out of fear that she will make the wrong choice, aka choose Adam over Nick.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) questions Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) sudden change of heart regarding their romance. Meanwhile, Summer (Allison Lanier) does her best to cozy up to Chance (Conner Floyd).

All of this, plus Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) confides in Danny (Michael Damian), and Audra puts Claire (Hayley Erin) in her place.

It’s another must-see week of Y&R, so be sure to tune in daily!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.