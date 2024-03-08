The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lily’s back, Victor and Jordan face off, and Tucker mystery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that some long-awaited moments are finally happening.

It’s been more of the same on the daytime drama lately, but things might be changing.

The fallout of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) killing Seth (Brian Gaskill) to get to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes an unexpected turn.

We know that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jordan are meeting up as the mustache attempts to rid his family of the evil villain.

On a happier note, after months of being away from Genoa City, Lily (Christel Khalil) returns, but life as she knows it has forever changed.

There’s also a chance that another former couple could be giving romance another shot.

Jordan and Victor face off

The week kicks off with Victor and Jordan meeting in the alley. Victor brings back up in the form of Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to the meet-up, which goes awry quickly.

It should surprise no one that Jordan also has backup — a gun. Little does Jordan know, Victor doesn’t scare easily and reveals how he plans to get revenge on her.

Y&R spoilers reveal Victor takes big risks to keep Nikki out of harm’s way. However, in doing that, the mustache harms someone he cares about.

All bets are on Michael getting hurt during Jordan and Victor’s showdown.

Meanwhile, Nikki fills Claire (Hayley Erin) on the sordid Newman family history. These two are moving forward to mend fences as they begin to heal from Jordan’s terror.

Speaking of Claire, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is forced to defend her daughter again. The question is, to whom?

Lily returns, and Tucker’s up to something

Finally, Lily comes home, but it’s not the homecoming she expected at all. Now that Lily’s back, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) must deal with his feelings for her and Heather (Vail Bloom).

Before the week is over, Daniel makes a tough decision about his personal life and his cheating ways.

Seriously, Lily deserves better than Daniel. Here’s hoping he chooses Heather and Lily gets a new man in her life.

Over with Tucker (Trevor St. John), a new mystery is emerging with him. After receiving mixed signals from Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Tucker must calm down an angry Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who stands her ground.

Tucker’s balancing the two ladies in his life and his actions have everything to do with a new Tucker master plan, or so the writers want Y&R fans to think.

Other Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). They are put to the test by Harrison (Kellen Enriquez). Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are also struggling parents as they continue to help Connor (Judah Mackey).

Abby (Melissa Ordway) plays peacemaker as tension mounts between Devon (Bryton James) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) leans on Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the aftermath of Danny (Michael Damian) choosing Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.