The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kyle and Victoria take big risks and Sally’s baby bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease things heat up in Genoa City as February sweeps begin.

It’s been more of the same with the daytime drama since the holiday season.

However, with sweeps months kicking off next week, there will be a shift in a few storylines.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) takes a break from worrying about his mom Diane (Susan Walters), to take on a new project.

However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is determined to prove Diane stole her necklace, not Jeremy (James Hyde), and she goes to great lengths to prove her theory.

The Diane drama may take a backseat for a minute, but there’s plenty to keep Y&R fans entertained next week.

Kyle teams up with Victor

Much to the dismay of Summer (Allison Lanier), Kyle joins forces with Victor (Eric Braeden) to get Adam (Mark Grossman) out of Jabot. Kyle ups the ante, though, when he reveals to Victor he’s found the perfect plan for their mission.

Too bad Adam figures out what they are up to and exposes them to Jack (Peter Bergman). While Victor’s forced to figure out his next move, Kyle gets an earful from his father. Jack is not thrilled with Kyle for plotting with Victor, of all people.

Victor makes a bold move

There’s no question that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been struggling as she deals with revealing Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is Johnny’s (Paxton Mishkind) mom. Victoria has been focused on business to avoid her personal life, and Nate (Season Dominic) has been there to help her.

Next week, Victoria crosses a line when she shocks Nate by kissing him. The pairing seems inevitable, but Nate remains with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who’s facing another betrayal from her man.

Elena has been laser-focused on Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) ulterior motives when she showed have had her eye on Victoria all along.

Other Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sally (Courtney Hope) drops a baby bombshell that has to do with her paternity dilemma. It sounds like Sally will at least come clean with Nick (Joshua Morrow) that the baby might not be his.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) tries to mend fences with Devon (Bryton James). She has a heart-to-heart with Daniel (Michael Graziade) about his gaming project.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) gives Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a reality check. Phyllis can be her own worst enemy, and Lauren wants to stop her friend from going off the rails.

All of this, plus Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea, send each other mixed signals as they dance around how they really feel about each other.

It’s another don’t-miss week in Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.