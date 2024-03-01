The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan’s downfall, Jack worries, and Amanda means business

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same.

It’s been a lot of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) the past few weeks.

That doesn’t appear to be changing as next week rolls in.

However, they won’t be the only two hot-button storylines to hit Y&R, especially with the return of Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

The fallout of Danny’s (Michael Damian) decision to go back out on tour amid Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) fighting over him plays out too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s see what else is happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

It’s all about Jordan

This week, several things fell into place for Victor (Eric Braeden) and his master plan to bring Jordan out of the woodwork. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also realized Jordan has been playing Seth (Brian Gaskill).

Next week, Nikki keeps that secret from Victor as she attempts to deal with the situation on her own. Jordan, for her part, rocks a new disguise now that her cover has been blown.

However, it doesn’t do her much good because before the week is over, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) busts her. When Nikki and Victor receive some unsettling news, it leads the mustache to Jordan.

That’s right, after months of waiting, Victor and Jordan face off with him giving her one of his infamous Victor Newman ultimatums.

Jack has a lot on his mind

Jack (Peter Bergman) can’t seem to stop worrying about Ashley (Eileen Davidson) as her mental state deteriorates. Ashley’s about-face with Tucker (Trevor St. John) has several people on edge, including Abby (Melissa Ordway).

After Tucker starts to see a new side of Ashley that concerns him, Devon (Bryton James) promises Abby he will keep his father away from her mother during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, Jack gets a distress call from Nikki, and it doesn’t sit well with Diane (Susan Walters), as she’s left again for her husband’s ex.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Danny and Christine make a decision about their future as he sets the record straight with Phyllis while sparks fly with Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Amanda isn’t messing around as she wraps up some unfinished business before her time in town comes to an end. It’s a safe bet this has to do with Devon and getting the job Jill (Jess Walton) asked her to do done.

All of this, plus Billy (Jason Thompson) struggles, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) work together to help their son after receiving some news about Connor (Judah Mackey).

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens with Jordan and more on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.