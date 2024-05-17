The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan plots, Billy and Devon fight, and Victor’s chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease May sweeps brings more of the same.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride during sweeps month on Y&R.

There’s been movement on some fronts, and a lot of same old same old on others.

Next week, we see the latter happening with more fighting between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Devon (Bryton James).

Victor (Eric Braeden) playing games with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) remains front and center, too, but at least a twist is coming for this storyline.

Let’s see what’s happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Cole gets a clue

We have been waiting for someone to figure out that Jordan isn’t dead and Victor’s holding her hostage. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) gets closer to finding out the truth next week.

Despite covering his tracks, Cole senses something is off with Victor and calls him out on it. After spying on Victor, Cole appears to gain insight into what’s going on with the mustache.

Meanwhile, Jordan plots an escape plan only to have Victor put a wrench in it. Cole, though, just might be her savior, as Y&R spoilers reveal he crosses a line before the week is over.

Devon and Billy bring the chaos

The Chancellor-Winters saga continues, with Devon and Billy fighting yet again. Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to play peacemaker, but we are guessing his attempt won’t go well.

Things only get worse when Devon stands his ground with backup from Lily (Christel Khalil). Oh yes, the aftermath of Jill (Jess Walton) giving Billy her power at the company has made things chaotic at Chancellor-Winters.

While Devon and Lily take on Billy, Nate (Sean Dominic) sets his sights on Audra (Zuleyka Silver) as she reels from Tucker (Trevor St. John) not putting her first again. Nate even rushes to Audra’s defense to prove his “friendship” to her.

Speaking of Tucker, he better watch his back because Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) alter Mrs. Abbott is coming for him.

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack yet again vow to help Ashley after Alan (Christopher Cousins) expresses worry over her many alters.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melisa Claire Egan) find common ground for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake, while Claire (Hayley Erin) asks for a second chance with Summer (Allison Lanier). Yeah, that won’t happen anytime soon!

Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) returns home from rehab.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays on CBS.