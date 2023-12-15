The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan goes too far, Jack meddles, and Billy walks away

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease Genoa City is far from festive.

It may be the holiday season, but Y&R isn’t putting the brakes on the drama or chaos to celebrate.

Instead, the daytime drama is moving full steam ahead with several hot stories through the end of the year.

Jordan (Colleen Zenk) takes her revenge against the Newman family to a whole new psycho level.

Plus, Tucker (Trevor St. John) remains enemy number one for several people in Genoa City.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Never fear, though, The Young and the Restless fans, because the holiday season won’t go uncelebrated next week.

Victor is on high alert

The hits keep coming for the Newman family, and it has Victor (Eric Braeden) on guard. Nate (Sean Dominic) sees that firsthand when he approaches the mustache about a sensitive subject.

Later, an unexpected gift for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor leaves them both on edge. All signs point to it being from Jordan because Y&R spoilers tease that Jordan pushes Nikki to her breaking point.

Meanwhile, Claire’s (Hayley Erin) DNA results are back. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) meet with Claire to share if she is their daughter.

Billy and Jack have agendas

Over with the Abbotts, Billy (Jason Thompson) shocks Jack (Peter Bergman) with his announcement that he’s leaving Jabot for Chancellor-Winters. Before the week ends, Billy Boy must step up to defend Jill (Jess Walton).

Jack puts the kibosh on Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) plans to spy on Tucker. However, something goes right for the Abbott family in the Tucker saga because Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) celebrate getting the upper hand on Tucker.

The question is, did they really win against Tucker, or did they plan right into his latest scheme?

Holiday time in Genoa City

Christmas begins in Genoa City, kicking off with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) receiving a reminder about the true meaning of the holiday. At the same time, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) thinks outside the box to plan a surprise for Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) could use a little Christmas magic after Tucker corners her with a new offer. The fiery redhead plays The Grinch when it comes to Christine (Lauralee Bell) leaving coal in her enemy’s stocking.

Always the optimist, Traci (Beth Maitland) rallies her family to get into the holiday spirit. Traci’s enthusiasm rubs off on Abby (Melissa Ordway), who helps Devon (Bryton James) navigate some choppy holiday family waters.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.