The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan and Nikki face off, New Year’s Eve, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease love, celebration, and a showdown for the books.

It’s another very short week for the daytime drama, which should not surprise anyone because of the holidays.

On Monday, December 25, Y&R will be preempted due to CBS’ coverage of NFL football.

Then, on Friday, December 29, The Young and the Restless will be a repeat episode in some areas, and the other regions will have CBS’s coverage of College Football.

For those who get to see the Y&R repeat, the episode is from October 13, 2003.

The episode features Kevin (Greg Rikaart) setting fire to Gina’s (Patty Weaver) restaurant, Victor (Eric Braeden) dealing with a painful reminder of his past, and Brad (Don Diamont) fearing for Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) safety.

Jordan and Nikki’s showdown

Back in the here and now, the saga of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) wanting revenge on the Newman family continues. This week, Jordan kidnapped Claire (Hayley Erin) only to turn around to use her niece against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Jordan offered a drunk Nikki a trade, her for Claire. Despite not thinking clearly, Nikki does what Jordan says and agrees to meet her alone to save her new granddaughter. Once she meets with Jordan, Nikki is forced to deal with some demons.

These two have a good old-fashioned soap face-off that will leave Y&R fans talking well into the New Year. The fallout will also help kick off 2024.

New Year’s Eve hits Genoa City

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) spent Christmas asking each other to get married again. Next week, on New Year’s Eve, they renew their vows at the stroke of midnight.

Meanwhile, Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) have been dancing around a reunion for weeks. These two will finally make a decision about a future together.

Over with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she throws her hat in the ring for Danny’s affection by making a move on the rockstar that leaves him speechless.

Tucker on the brain

One person poised not to have a good New Year is Tucker (Trevor St. John), especially after he gets a reality check from his son. Devon (Bryton James) can’t get over all of his father’s recent actions and betrayals.

Ashley also can’t get Tucker off her mind for a reason different from Devon’s. It turns out Tucker isn’t as easy to get over as Ashley hopes, and she feels the struggle.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) gets some unexpected news from a familiar face that’s also a blast from her past.

