The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jill’s demand, Daniel in trouble, and celebrating Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease another big milestone on the show.

Hot on the heels of celebrating Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary as Sharon Newman comes another celebration that includes a special episode.

Michelle Stafford marks 30 years as Phyllis Summers on Friday, October 18.

Y&R will feature a special episode as Phyllis looks back on the good, the bad, and the ugly of her time in Genoa City on that day.

There will be plenty of flashbacks to give us all the feels of nostalgia as Phyllis reflects on her life while talking to Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Thanks to the Phyllis episode, The Young and the Restless is packing a lot into a four-episode week.

Daniel takes another hit

It’s bad enough that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) lost Heather (Vail Bloom). Now, thanks to Sharon’s devious plan, Daniel is about to get blamed for Heather’s murder.

Even though Chance (Conner Floyd) has been doing his best to help Daniel, things take a turn when the cop finds shocking evidence.

All signs point to Chance finding the evidence Sharon planted in Daniel’s apartment because before the week is over, he has some explaining to do.

Meanwhile, Phyllis will do what she does best and meddle to save her son. Y&R fans can expect Phyllis to do more harm than good.

Victor’s one busy man

After learning Jack (Peter Bergman) threatened to throw Kyle (Michael Mealor) in jail for stealing from Jabot, Victor (Eric Braeden) plans a new attack on Jack and Diane (Susan Walters). Kyle, for his part, makes a bad call when he agrees to a dangerous deal with the mustache.

Y&R fans know Jack and Diane aren’t Victor’s only Abbott targets. Victor’s all in on taking Billy (Jason Thompson).

Next week, Adam (Mark Grossman) is forced into being part of Victor’s revenge plan against Billy Boy, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finds herself in the crosshairs of it all.

Although things look bleak for Diane and Jack, especially as tensions mount between the couple, they get a bit of hope. Thanks to Victor and Kyle ousting Audra (Zuleyka Silver) from Glissade, she’s ready for war and uses Jack to help get payback.

Jill shocks Billy

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy gets a Zoom call from Jill (Jess Walton) that rocks his world. Jill gives her son an ultimatum about the company, and we can’t help but wonder if it has to do with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Lucky for Billy, he has Sally (Courtney Hope) on his side, and the two make a pact just as he needs someone to lean on the most.

Speaking of people to lean on, Audra lets her guard down with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets mixed signals from Sharon in his attempt to help her during her time of need.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.