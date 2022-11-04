The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jill warns Billy, Nate’s stuck, and Phyllis stirs the pot

Phyllis continues to plot against Diane on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s more of the same in Genoa City.

November sweeps kicked off with a bang as the writers had Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) attempt suicide with Billy (Jason Thompson) there to save her.

Melissa and Jason have been incredible in their scenes, earning mad props from Y&R fans for handling such a tough subject.

Y&R has had PSA’s the end of each episode, as this storyline is far from over.

As for the rest of the show, it’s been heavily focused on Nate’s (Sean Dominic) struggles and taking down Diane (Susan Walters), which doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

Let’s take a look at what The Young and the Restless fans can look forward to next week.

Jill gives Billy a reality check

There’s no question Billy loves to help women in need. Billy’s latest actions with Chelsea do not go unnoticed by Jill (Jess Walton), who has some words for her son.

Mama Jill warns Billy he might lose Lily (Christel Khalil) if he keeps putting other women before her. Plus, Jill has a strong opinion about Billy’s decision to step back from Chancellor-Winters just as she wants to take the company public.

It’s another classic mother-and-son chat that will keep fans entertained for sure, especially as Billy remains committed to helping Chelsea through this crisis.

Nate is lost

Meanwhile, Nate continues to flail after his choice to betray Devon (Bryton James) and Lily, causing a rift in. his family and his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). The former doc will try to figure out his path forward as the fallout of his actions impact all aspects of his life.

A new concern has Nate questioning his future as he feels lonelier than ever. Nate does have one person in his corner, and that’s Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She makes it clear that she believes in Nate no matter what and will help him find his way.

Does anyone else think a Victoria and Nate pairing is on the horizon?

MELISSA CLAIRE EGAN HAS GIVEN ABSOLUTELY RIVETING PERFORMANCES!! I was very moved! 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️ — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2022

Victor and Phyllis are up to their old tricks

Scheming and plotting have always been strong suits for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Victor (Eric Braeden). They are both back at it again next week.

Phyllis’s only goal in life is to expose and take down Diane. The fiery redhead causes more trouble for Diane, resulting in another classic catfight between the enemies.

Over with Victor, he also has a new scheme in the works but what that is remains to be seen. Y&R viewers will have to tune in daily to see just what kind of havoc the mustache is wreaking.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.