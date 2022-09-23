The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jill takes charge, Diane worries, and Adam’s lady drama

Jill makes waves with her new business move on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s more of the same with a couple of curveballs.

Genoa City has been buzzing lately with betrayal, which will not change anytime soon, especially with November sweeps coming.

There are some moments of happiness, though, thanks to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

They kick up planning their vow renewal ceremony next week, giving Y&R fans some heartfelt and fun scenes.

In true soap opera fashion, the weeks leading up to the wedding and the big day will be filled with shocking surprises.

That mostly likely has to do with the ongoing feud between their mothers.

Diane’s world begins to unravel

The walls are starting to close in on Diane (Susan Walters) as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) works overtime to dig up her dark secrets. With Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in Los Angeles getting all the dirt on Diane from Deacon (Sean Kanan), Diane has reason to worry.

Before the week’s over, Diane finds herself in the hot seat. Phyllis gives her the third degree when another secret comes to light. Jack (Peter Bergman) also grills Diane after the new bombshell drops.

The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event continues while Nikki is in Los Angles, so be sure to tune in to see her interactions with Deacon and Eric (John McCook).

Adam gets a reality check

Despite telling Adam (Mark Grossman) they are done, Sally (Courtney Hope) struggles to move on from her ex. Sure she’s sleeping with his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Sally can’t quite let Adam go completely.

Adam knows his connection with Sally runs deep and uses her feelings to make a move. His actions cause Nick to deal a harsh reality check to his brother.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is also giving Adam problems with her insisting that Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) and Connor (Judah Mackey) know they are half-brothers. Adam isn’t fond of the idea and will but heads with Chelsea to protect his son.

Jill has had enough

The drama at Chancellor-Winters continues to be front and center on the daytime drama. Jill (Jess Walton) steps up to take control of a situation with the company with a shocking move.

It either involves taking the business public or the constant chaos involving Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Speaking of, Nate keeps pushing the boundaries as he moves forward with his revenge plan. Nate’s new mindset doesn’t sit right with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who decides she needs some time by herself.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

