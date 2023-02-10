The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jeremy Stark returns, Ashley toys with Tucker, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that revenge is the name of the game on the show.

February sweeps keep rolling on, which means Y&R’s gearing up for some shocking twists.

It’s a good thing, too, because the daytime drama has been moving some storylines along at snails’ pace with little shock value to them.

Things are heating up, which has been evident from the newly reignited feud between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) over Adam (Mark Grossman).

Next week, the return of one villain will either put Jack and Victor further in each other’s crosshairs or help unite them for a common goal.

That’s not all either, as more games are being played in Genoa City, and another return shakes up one man’s life.

Jeremy Stark has revenge on the brain

The return of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) puts Diane (Susan Walters), Jack, Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Summer (Allison Lanier) on edge. Kyle and Summer have another epic blowup as their marriage continues to hit a rough patch.

However, they aren’t the only ones Jeremy faces off with this time around.

When Jeremy goes to Victor for a little help getting payback on Jack and Diane, the mustache puts the con man on notice. Victor becomes the newest addition to Jeremy’s master revenge plot.

Ashley plays games with Tucker

After a few weeks in Paris, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) comes home with her own agenda. One part of her agenda is to speak her piece about her brother’s relationship with Diane.

The other is to manipulate Tucker (Trevor St. John), which has her playing hard to get at first. Then Ashley lets Tucker believe she’s coming around to his charming ways.

Ashley’s plan works because before the week is over, Tucker reveals a shocking confession to her. However, what Ashley does with that information will not be what The Young and the Restless fans expect.

Other Genoa City tidbits

The aftermath of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) butting into Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) life continues into next week.

A surprise visit from Heather (Vail Bloom) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) doesn’t help tease the tension between Daniel and Phyllis. Daniel is forced to face his past now that Lucy and Heather have arrived to prove to them he’s changed.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is, of course, a sounding board for Daniel. It’s a two-way street as Daniel is there for her as she deals with her Devon (Bryton James) and Chancellor-Winters dilemma.

All of this plus there’s movement Sally (Courtney Hope) waits for the paternity test results. At the same time, Adam feels lost after his latest business decision, and an epic Abbott sibling fight crosses a line that will leave the family further in shambles.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.