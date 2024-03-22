The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack’s problems, Phyllis won’t give up, and Adam gets a win

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap reveal things pick up right where they left off before the long weekend.

It was a short week for Y&R because of CBS coverage of March Madness, with only three new episodes airing.

One episode was Claire’s (Hayley Erin) dream about what life would have been like if she grew up as a Newman.

So, the real cliffhanger this week was whether Jordan (Colleen Zenk) died from the poisoning.

Next week will address the aftermath of that incident while also moving forward with a couple of other storylines.

After all, May sweeps are on the horizon, and The Young and the Restless needs to step up its game.

Jack is in demand

For weeks now, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has been spiraling as her mental health declines. Ashley has multiple personalities trying to take over, resulting in her very odd behavior.

It seems Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) finally get worried enough about Ashley to do something. Could it be that Tucker (Trevor St. John) steps up and reveals how Ashley has been acting with him to her siblings?

Meanwhile, when Jack isn’t trying to help Ashley, he’s on hand to listen to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Jack goes with Nikki to an AA meeting, where she unloads about Jordan.

Phyllis and Lily are taking charge

Not all the women in Genoa City are struggling. Some are standing their ground even if, in one case, it isn’t warranted.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is ready for a little bit of payback after Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) cheated. First up, Lily settles a score with Heather, which leaves Daniel and Heather worrying about their future at Chancellor-Winters.

Speaking of Chancellor-Winters, Lily proves she isn’t letting anyone walk all over her at work, especially Devon (Bryton James).

The company has become a battleground thanks to Billy (Jason Thompson), Mamie (Veronica Redd), and Devon fighting. Lily speaks her mind about the company’s future, much to the dismay of some of her family and colleagues.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is still bitter about losing Danny (Michael Damian) to Christine (Lauralee Bell) and opts to play more games with them. Unfortunately for Phyllis, it backfires because Danny plans a romantic night for Christine.

Newman and Abbott family drama

Victor (Eric Braeden) can’t stop questioning Nikki’s decision-making in light of the Jordan debacle. The mustache does what he does best and creates a plan to distract his wife from her problems.

Trying to find the best way to help Connor (Judah Mackey) still has Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at odds.

Lucky for Adam, he has Sally (Courtney Hope) there to lend him support. Adam also gets an earful from Nick (Joshua Morrow), which isn’t necessarily appreciated.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Diane (Susan Walters) argue over Jabot, while Claire has a new secret admirer.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.