The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack’s curveball, Victor and Nikki spar, and Chelsea cracks

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease fans won’t want to miss a minute.

There’s so much going on in Genoa City, but all the Y&R fun won’t just be happening there next week.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine, aka Cricket (Lauralee Bell), are headed to Los Angeles. The two fan favorites are crossing over to The Bold and the Beautiful starting Tuesday, August 13.

Back on Y&R, though, fans can expect a lot of drama!

Jack (Peter Bergman) disagrees with Billy (Jason Thompson), and Victor (Eric Braeden) clashes with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), for starters.

That’s not all happening either, so let’s take a look at what else is going down on The Young and the Restless.

Nikki takes issue with Victor

All the recent business changes and Victor’s secrecy have Nikki taking matters into her own hands. When she makes a shocking decision on her own, it lands her in Victor’s crosshairs.

Later, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets an earful from Nikki about her father. Claire (Hayley Erin) even gets brought into Nikki and Victor’s spat during drinks with her mother and grandmother.

Over with Victor, well, in true mustache fashion, he has many agendas. One is challenging Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Does this have anything to do with helping Summer (Allison Lanier) custody of Harrison (Redding Munsell)?

Victor also has a request for Adam (Mark Grossman) that won’t be on the up and up. All signs point to him demanding Adam do some dirty work.

The pressure mounts for Adam and Chelsea

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continues to crack over sleeping with Adam. Another confrontation with Billy only has her squirming even more.

Meanwhile, Adam does his best to keep up appearances with Sally (Courtney Hope) to keep the focus on them as a couple.

However, the more time Chelsea and Adam spend together for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake, the more they struggle to hide their feelings. Their bond grows even more as they share their fears for Connor.

More Y&R news

For weeks now, Billy has been making waves everywhere he goes, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

Jack and Billy clash over the latter using the Abbott name for a new company. Tension mounts between the two brothers, leaving Jack questioning whether Billy can be trusted.

Even Traci (Beth Maitland) returning home with Alan (Christopher Cousins) does little to smooth things over with the Abbott brothers.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plot for her to get custody of Harrison. Phyllis also finds time to give Lily (Christel Khalil) some not-so-welcome advice.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.