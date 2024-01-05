The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack meddles, scared Claire, and Victor and Victoria worry

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease reunions and new realities.

2024 kicked off with a bang in Genoa City, with the fallout of 2023 actions taking center stage on Y&R.

Sharon (Sharon Case) dumped Chance (Conner Floyd) this week, clearing the way for Summer (Allison Lanier) to make her move.

In true Summer fashion, she wastes no time shooting her shot with the newly single Chance.

Family chaos takes over The Young and the Restless as the Abbott and Newman families deal with life-changing actions.

The Newman clan is reeling from Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) terror, while the Abbott clan can’t shake Tucker (Trevor St. John) and his revenge plot.

Jack shares warnings and wisdom

Recent events have Jack (Peter Bergman) worried about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Next week, Jack warns his son as Kyle continues playing games with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Tucker.

It seems Jack’s words are ignored because Kyle loses control, and his behavior will hurt his family. Audra has a front-row seat for Kyle’s latest meltdown, making matters even worse.

Meanwhile, Ashley refuses to let Tucker get under her skin despite his best attempts to do just that. After standing her ground with Tucker, Ashely receives some advice from Jack regarding her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Ashley is surprised when she runs into Cole (J. Eddie Peck), giving these two a chance to have a trip down memory lane. Cole also fills Ashley in on the latest Newam family drama.

Victor and Victoria fear the worst

For weeks, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been hiding her drinking, but next week, Victor (Eric Braeden) gets a clue about his wife’s sobriety. The mustache questions Nikki, sending her spiraling even further.

While trying to help his wife, Victor deals with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) leave of absence. Victor issues a challenge to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) that will help the family and company.

Speaking of Victoria, she has a request for her father that has everything to do with helping Claire (Hayley Erin), even though the latter keeps shutting Victoria out.

One thing Victor and Nikki have in common right now is helping Nikki and Claire through the trauma Jordan caused.

Oher Y&R tidbits

Claire is left haunted by what happened with Jordan, but she settles the score with her evil aunt before the week ends. Audra has a score to settle, and Ashley is her target.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) loyalty is tested when she’s asked to keep a secret. Plus, sparks fly again with Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope), giving Ally fans the reunion they have long been waiting to see.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week on the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.