The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack is on the warpath, Phyllis is betrayed, and Sharon helps

Phyllis is left shocked on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the aftermath of several recent events takes over Genoa City.

It may be the holiday season, but Y&R is focused on anything but the festive time of year.

There are several storylines with a lot of drama on the hit show.

The arrival of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) in town has many people on high alert and many paying the price for his showing up.

Other hot-button storylines right now include Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) real motive for coming home and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) recovery.

Relationships are tested, and the stakes have never been higher as The Young and the Restless begins to shake things up as the year winds down.

Jeremy Stark on the brain

Next week will heavily focus on Jeremy but not necessarily on what his master plan is for Diane (Susan Walters).

Instead, it will be the fallout of his arrival with Jack (Peter Bergman) lays into Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for the part they played in the Jeremy drama. Jack already had it out with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley, but apparently, he’s not done.

Before the week is over, Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) make a bold move involving Jeremy. They corner him leading to a heated altercation that brings even more danger to the Abbott family.

Phyllis gets burned

Meanwhile, Phyllis also has a standoff with Jeremy that has sparks flying between these two. In true Phyllis fashion, she keeps pushing buttons, and it ends up biting her really badly.

Summer (Allison Lanier) makes a move that her mother never saw coming. Phyllis feels betrayed by her daughter as Diane relishes getting closer to what she wants.

Lucky for Phyllis, she has Daniel in town to vent to. Daniel’s focused on his new gaming platform and invites his mother to join him on the project as he continues to be vague about his personal life.

Sharon helps Chelsea and more Y&R news

Chelsea kicks off the week by issuing an apology, something she’s been doing a lot of lately as part of her recovery. Y&R spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) is there to help Chelsea take a step forward.

Although Chelsea’s making strides, she’s still causing a rift between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Lily demands to know what Chelsea means to her man.

This also leads to a tense chat between Billy and Daniel, who’s not happy with how Lily’s being treated.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki puts Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the hot seat for his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope), and Tucker (Trevor St. John) ramps up his plan to impress Ashley.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.