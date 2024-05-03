The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack faces the music, Victor covers his tracks, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease May sweeps are bringing the heat.

This week, Y&R pulled a fast one when Jack (Peter Bergman) went to great lengths to reach a spiraling Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The fallout of his actions will gravely impact Jack and his loved ones.

Victor (Eric Braeden) also took drastic measures to keep Nikki and the rest of his family safe.

Next week, both stories move forward and are filled with surprising twists.

Those are just a few things going down on The Young and the Restless.

Abbott family struggles

Despite almost dying, Jack defends his actions to his family. However, Diane (Susan Walters) isn’t having it and blasts Jack for putting his sobriety in danger.

When Diane gives Jack an ultimatum, their marriage is in jeopardy. All signs point to Jack being in denial and Diane pushing him to rehab.

Over with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), her alters, Mrs. Abbott and Belle, fight for control, making her behavior even more erratic.

Tucker (Trevor St. John) catches Ashley off guard, but the question is, which Ashley does he get?

The Jordan factor

Meanwhile, the Newman family isn’t fairing much better than the Abbott clan. Victor decides it’s time to give his hostage, Jordan (Colleen Zenk), a taste of her own medicine.

Jordan doesn’t respond in the way he likes but instead tries to bargain with the mustache. All of the secrecy surrounding Jordan forces Victor to keep his plans to himself while keeping his lie going strong.

Before the week ends, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) gets the third degree from Victor, but things are not as they seem. It sounds like Victor turns the tables on Cole to ensure his tracks are covered.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) continues to defend Claire (Hayley Erin), and we have a feeling Summer (Allison Lanier) is the one sending Victoria into protective mama bear mode.

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Summer blames Kyle (Michael Mealor) for Harrison’s (Redding Munsell) kidnapping. Summer gets some advice from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which may or may not be helpful since it’s coming from Phyllis.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is faced with a challenging decision courtesy of her Aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd), and Nate (Sean Dominic) takes even more of an interest in Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

All of this, plus Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wait for news about Connor (Judah Mackey), and Phyllis and Diane have a good old-fashioned soap fight.

It’s another must-see week for The Young and the Restless!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.