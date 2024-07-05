The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack confronts Victor, Summer stops Kyle, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that tensions are running high.

With relationships crumbling and families dividing, the next few weeks of sweeps will be packed with deception and drama.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are back at it; this time, the latter is coming in hot.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are dealing with the situation between them while feeling guilty about the people they are involved with.

Things are also complicated as Billy (Jason Thompson) deals with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James).

Here’s what you can expect from The Young and the Restless next week.

Jack confronts Victor

Jack is fuming after learning about where Kyle (Michael Mealor) ends up. He knows exactly what happened, and Diane (Susan Walters) played a massive part in allowing Victor to snag their son.

Payback is in full swing — Newman style.

Victor isn’t one to rattle, so when Jack storms into his office and gets loud about reminding The Mustache that his family is off-limits. It doesn’t faze him. Not one bit.

However, don’t expect Jack to roll over and deal with it. Expect more drama between these two in the coming weeks.

Kyle faces drama

Summer (Allison Lanier) isn’t happy about Kyle working with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). She clarified that much when she talked with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Next week on The Young and the Restless, Summer and Kyle will have a confrontation, and she makes it clear she won’t allow him to take Harrison (Redding Munsell) away from her.

His connection to Audra and the business they are heading in direct competition with Jabot will have these two spending time together. Since she is the reason things between Summer and Kyle didn’t work, the animosity is at an all-time high.

More Genoa City news

Traci (Beth Maitland) is busy in Paris and enjoying her time with Alan (Christopher Cousins). A budding relationship for this Abbott sister is long overdue.

Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) pop by to see Traci as he embarks on his rockstar tour. Next month, it will also bring them to sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

Chelsea and Adam grapple with their indiscretion. She will set boundaries, but will she be able to keep them?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.