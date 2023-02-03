The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack and Victor clash, Daniel blasts Phyllis, and baby news

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that battle lines are drawn as family and friends wage war.

It’s February sweeps time, meaning Y&R has plenty of twists and turns to keep fans talking for weeks to come.

The new year has brought very little movement in storylines on the hit daytime drama.

Thankfully sweeps month changes as new storylines emerge, and old ones are given new life.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continues to be her own worst enemy, while Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) go head-to-head over recent events.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all either, so let’s see what else is going down in Genoa City next week.

Daniel wants Phyllis to butt out

Never one to mind her own business, Phyllis has been meddling in Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) life big time. First, she shopped around his video game behind his back, and now Phyllis butts into his personal life.

In an attempt to make amends with her son, Phyllis is dead set on getting Heather (Vail Bloom) to forgive Daniel and get his family back together. Daniel gets wind of this and puts his mom on blast.

However, the angrier Daniel gets, the more determined Phyllis becomes, and The Young and the Restless fans know this won’t end well for Phyllis.

Val Bloom returns as Heather Stevens next week, with Lily Brooks O’Briant debuting as Lucy Romalotti.

Victor and Jack are at odds

The fight over Adam (Mark Grossman) puts Jack and Victor on the warpath against each other. Victor has words for Jack for interfering with his plans to oust Adam from Jabot.

Despite his best efforts, Victor and Kyle (Michael Mealor) were exposed, and Jack has no plans to get rid of Adam. The two former enemies will face off with the outcome leaving Victor to seek revenge.

After all, Victor doesn’t like to lose, and he has big plans for Adam’s future that don’t involve him working for the Abbott family.

The mustache has some ammunition on Jack. Victor knows it was not Jack, not Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), who stole Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace.

Will Victor force Jack to fire Adam to keep the truth from coming out?

Baby news and an SOS

Lily (Christel Khalil) struggles to deal with the rift between her and Devon (Bryton James) thanks to the Chancellor-Winters IPO. The tension causes Lily to seek help from Jill (Jess Walton) to find a solution that doesn’t leave her estranged from her brother. She also gets some advice from Nate ( Sean Dominic), of all people.

Over with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), they receive news about the baby they plan to adopt. February is when the baby’s due, and it’s sweeps month, so Y&R fans can expect this news to lead to a twist.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.