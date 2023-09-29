The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Hayley Erin debuts, Sally’s dilemma, Jill returns, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that big things are coming to the show.

November sweeps are on the horizon, which means Y&R fans can expect lots of bombshells in Genoa City.

The daytime drama is bringing in several familiar faces to kick off a few different storylines this fall.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Mamie (Veronica Redd) returned this week with ulterior motives.

Next week, Jill (Jess Walton) shows up in the flesh to deal with the Chancellor-Winters situation.

Hayley Erin also debuts in the new role of Claire Grace, and she’s giving Audra (Zuleyka Silver) a run for her money.

Let’s see what else is happening on The Young and the Restless.

Sally comes clean

For a while now, Sally (Courtney Hope) has been denying her feelings for Adam (Mark Grossman). However, after their recent kiss and his declaration of love, Sally can’t hide it anymore.

Unfortunately, this means heartache for Nick (Joshua Morrow). When Nick tells her he’s in love, Sally confesses about her kiss with Adam. Not only that, but Sally admits she’s still drawn to her ex.

However, after Sally catches Adam in a lie, she rethinks giving him another chance. It could be too late, though, because Nick turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) for advice about his love life.

Victor and Jack take action

There has been a lot of fighting in the Newman and Abbott families. Next week, some resolutions will be made for a common goal.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) move forward with their plan to take down Tucker (Trevor St. John). That’s not all Jack has going on. He also focuses on getting Kyle (Michael Mealor) back at Jabot.

Over with Diane (Susan Walters), she makes a pivotal decision to protect her family. Plus, Jack and Diane prepare to finally have their wedding celebration party.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden) come to a mutual understanding about business. Meanwhile, Victor promises Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he has everything under control regarding Adam and Victoria’s latest conflict.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nate (Sean Dominic) lays down the law with Adam as his official duties as Nate’s assistant begin. Later, Nate and Victoria compare notes about Victor and Adam.

Nikki brings in a mystery new hire, Clare (Hayley Erin), to shake things up at Newman Media and help put Audra in her place. Plus, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) has a stern warning for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who once again is playing with fire.

Two old feuds are reignited, too!

First, the love triangle of Phyllis, Danny, and Christine ((Lauralee Bell) resurfaces after the latter spies Danny and Phyllis bonding.

Second is the feud between Mamie and Jill, but this time around, it’s all about business and revenge.

Who’s ready for another don’t-miss week of Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.