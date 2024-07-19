The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Guilty Adam, Nick worries, stalker Lucy, and Phyllis meddles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease twists and turns take over the show.

July sweeps are coming to a close, and Y&R has saved some bombshells for the end of the month.

These twists and turns will have The Young and the Restless fans talking well after sweeps month has passed.

One of those twists has everything to do with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Another twist focuses on the aftermath of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Oh yes, a lot is going down on the hit daytime drama next week.

Newman family drama is never-ending

This week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) got an earful from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) of all people about Sharon. Although Nick brushed it off, Sharon’s actions can no longer be ignored.

Nick pushes Sharon, which only makes the situation worse, but will he finally take action?

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea consider coming clean to Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson). However, we all know that isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

In the world of Newman business, Victor drops a bombshell on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Adam that no one saw coming. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also has some choice words for Adam about his position at Newman Media.

Speaking of Victoria, she questions whether her return to Newman Enterprises was the right move, and Victor isn’t happy about her second-guessing at all.

Phyllis stirs the pot, and Jack comes in hot

Over with Phyllis, the fiery redhead does what she does best: meddle. During a dinner with Heather (Vail Bloom), Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), Phyllis gives Heather a reality check.

Who she should be given a dose of reality, though, is Lucy. The teen has a fixation with Faith (Reylynn Caster), which takes a turn when Lucy pushes to hang with Faith and her friend.

Back to Phyllis, she spreads her meddling to Summer (Allison Lanier) and the current situation with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

At Chancellor Park, a hangout with Summer, Phyllis, Harrison (Redding Munsell), Kyle, and Claire (Hayley Erin) leads Kyle to put Claire in a very uncomfortable position. Oh yes, Summer and Kyle are playing hardball over Harrison, and it’s going to end in disaster.

The exes aren’t the only ones on the defense. Jack (Peter Bergman) clashes with Nikki over Diane (Susan Walters) and things that went down with Kyle.

Devon ups his game

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Devon (Bryton James) drops a bomb on Abby (Melissa Ordway) as they spend quality time together. Devon also turns to Victor for help but doesn’t necessarily get the answers he wants.

Later, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon have a run-in at the office after she puts Billy in his place. Is their plan to dupe Billy in motion, or has it been squashed due to Jill (Jess Walton) and her illness?

In Paris, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) take their relationship to the next level. Something tells us Traci’s in for heartbreak instead of happily ever after with Alan.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.