The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Fear for Sharon, Victor’s new plan, and Summer uses Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease power struggles and power plays are the name of the game in Genoa City.

July sweeps have certainly shaken things up on Y&R, including speeding up the movement on all storylines.

Change seems to be in the air this sweeps month, with new developments that will have The Young and the Restless fans talking for weeks to come.

One of those developments concerns Sharon (Sharon Case), who has been absent since returning to the canvas after being MIA for months.

It seems no one will be safe from the newly reignited feud between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) either.

Let’s see what else is going down on Y&R next week.

Victor and Jack amp up their fight

Now that Kyle (Michael Mealor) has joined forces with Victor by working at Glissade, Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) are forced to take drastic measures regarding their son. Kyle, for his part, keeps pushing everyone away except for Claire (Hayley Erin).

Victor sets a new plan in motion that involves his family members and business. All signs point to Adam (Mark Grossman) taking Victor up on his offer to run Newman Media, which we know will cause chaos in the family.

That includes Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) standing up to her husband over his latest business plan. Nikki isn’t happy with Victor’s plans for her, especially considering Adam’s role in it all.

Now that his plan for revenge against Jack is going strong, Victor sets his sights on Billy (Jason Thompson). The mustache gives Billy Boy an ultimatum about the Newman-Abbott war.

Summer ups her game, and Sharon has people talking

Speaking of Kyle, Jack and Diane aren’t the only ones he fights. Summer (Allison Lanier) channels Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in her latest battle with her ex.

Kyle and Summer are battling over Harrison (Redding Munsell), but next week, Claire and Summer are in a power struggle over the little boy.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have a heart-to-heart about Sharon, expressing concern over her mental health. Nick’s fear for Sharon grows when he has to play referee for Sharon and Phyllis.

Does anyone else think that may have to do with Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death?

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Adam and Chelsea (Melisa Claire Egan) can’t seem to fight their feelings for each other. Before the week ends, Chelsea is forced to cover her tracks to protect her and Adam’s dirty little secret.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) urges Claire to step outside her comfort zone, while Nate (Sean Dominic) sets some ground rules with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

All of this, plus Heather (Vail Bloom), shares some shocking news with Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and we bet it has to do with her heading to Portugal for longer than a visit.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.