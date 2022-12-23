The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena meddles, Sally’s secret, a reunion, and preemptions

Elena wants to help out Nate on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the year ends with regrets, a not so helping hand, and a new secret.

It’s a short week for Y&R, with only four new episodes to end 2022.

The daytime drama will be preempted on Friday, December 30, and an encore episode of the masquerade ball encore episode from 1991 will hit CBS airwaves.

However, a short week doesn’t mean less drama or must-see moments.

There’s plenty to see as the Winters/Hastings clan faces more challenging times, and Victor (Eric Braeden) has words with both his sons over their recent actions.

Old friends spend time together, too, as they reminisce about their good times together.

The Winters and Hasting clan in chaos

Things continue to be tense between Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon (Bryton James), and Lily (Christel Khalil), so Elena (Brytni Sarpy) tries to help the family mend fences. Unfortunately for Elena, Lily and Devon are facing other challenges that make them not so receptive to making up with Nate.

Devon’s filled with regret on a business level, and it sounds like it has to do with the deal Chancellor-Winters made with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Before the week is over, Lily is forced to make a sad choice.

The question is, does her decision have to do with business or her troubled relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson)?

Victor doesn’t mince words

A new goal for Victor is to get Adam (Mark Grossman) back to Newman Enterprises immediately. The mustache has words with Adam to convince him to leave Jabot and rejoin the family business.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets grilled by Victor over his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope). Nick will dig in his heels, but he won’t know Sally has a secret.

Y&R fans know Sally slept with Nick and Adam very close together, which means a who’s the daddy storyline will likely be brewing. Sally was already filling nauseous this week, and spoilers tease she will keep something from Nick next week.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Tucker (Trevor St. John) makes a bold move that catches the Abbott family off guard to help further his agenda with Ashley ((Eileen Davidson). Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) are not thrilled with Tucker’s actions.

Thankfully for Traci, she gets a happy surprise with the return of Danny (Michael Damian) as the two of them share a happy reunion with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Danny will also spend time with Christine (Lauralee Bell) as they reminisce about the past.

Who’s ready for a fun-filled crazy final week of 2022 in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.