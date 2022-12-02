The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane panics, Tucker manipulates Ashley, and Chance is done

Ashley gets into it with Tucker again as part of his master plan. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that Genoa City is filled with chaos.

November sweeps are over, but the fallout of events on Y&R will last for months to come.

The show’s bringing the drama as several storylines ramp up ahead of the holiday season.

There’s no question that the core families of Genoa City are not in the festive mood just yet.

Battle lines have been drawn with siblings pitted against each other, and a marriage is crumbling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all either, so let’s look at what else is going down on The Young and the Restless.

Diane plots to leave town

Hot on the heels of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) telling Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) that Diane (Susan Walters) helped send him to prison, Diane freaks out and plans her exit strategy. It’s what Phyllis, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have been wanting for months.

However, things don’t go as the women planned, thanks to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). They want Diane to stick around and vow to protect her from Jeremy.

The fact Diane isn’t going anyway causes a further divide between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack. Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle are headed for trouble because of the chaos with their mothers.

Tucker plays games

There’s no question that Tucker (Trevor St. John) has multiple ulterior motives for returning to Genoa City. However, Ashley remains his weak spot, or so he wants people to think.

Next week Tucker gets Ashley riled up and will be forced to defend himself again. Tucker works overtime to ensure Ashley believes he isn’t into anything shady but simply wants her back.

As for what Tucker’s really up to, that remains to be seen and will likely stay that way at least until February sweeps.

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chance (Conner Floyd) finds himself on the receiving end of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) harsh and blunt words. Victor doesn’t know that Abby (Melissa Ordway) cheated on Chance with Devon (Bryton James).

After Victor learns Chance wants a divorce, he has another tense conversation with this son-in-law. Chance promised to keep Abby’s secret, but he will only take so much from the mustache. Their chat will be a must-see as both men dig in their heels for the heated exchange.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) backtracks with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), causing further damage to the fragile relationship. It sounds like Nate may rethink his decision to have Elena come along on his business trip with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.