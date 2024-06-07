The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane gets even, Nick meddles, and Victor and Nikki clash

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that it’s time for a change.

For months, Y&R has been focused on Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters, and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) wreaking havoc on the Newman family.

Both stories are essentially wrapped up now that Ashley agreed to get help, and Jordan was carted off to prison.

While there are some loose ends to tie up for these stories, the Jordan and Ashley drama will no longer be the focus.

The daytime drama is preparing fans for a shift ahead of July sweeps, which are coming in a few weeks.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what is going down on The Young and the Restless next week.

Is trouble brewing for Nikki and Victor?

The mustache has spent months doing everything in his power to protect his wife. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) and his overprotective ways are becoming too much for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Nikki doesn’t back down against her husband regarding Jack (Peter Bergman). It’s no secret Victor wants Jack out of Nikki’s life after she puts each of their sobrieties in jeopardy.

In fact, after her latest fight with Victor over Jack, Nikki opens up to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) about her marriage woes.

Meanwhile, to cope with his marriage problems, Victor focuses on retaliation. Victor intends to keep making Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Cole (J. Eddie Peck), and Jack pay for betraying him.

Oh yes, Victor is in war mode, and we have a feeling this will lead to another epic Newman-Abbott feud. Even Michael warns Lauren that something bad is brewing between Jack and Victor.

What’s next for the Newman family?

When he’s not focused on revenge, Victor turns his attention to the family business. The mustache unveils his latest plan for Newman Enterprises.

Victor’s plan leaves Adam (Mark Grossman) with a sense of déjà vu regarding Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Dealing with family business drama is the last thing Adam needs, as he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) grow more concerned about Connor (Judah Mackey).

Over with Nick (Joshua Morrow), his lack of a love life has him meddling in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle). Nick puts his sister on the spot about her burgeoning romance with Cole.

It seems Nick’s questions spark Victoria’s desire to spend more time with Cole as they take a trip down memory lane before the week ends.

Who’s getting even, and who’s playing games in Genoa City?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Diane (Susan Walters) wastes no time settling some unfinished business with Nikki. At the same time, Billy (Jason Thompson) pours on the charm to make things better with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Claire (Hayley Erin) is ready to let Kyle (Michael Mealor) in her life, but their burgeoning relationship causes co-parenting issues between Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Over in Paris, Ashley deals with being outside her comfort zone at the new facility. Audra (Zuleyka Silver) gets a rude awakening after Tucker (Trevor St. John) gives her another professional blow.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit CBS soap as a shift begins.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.