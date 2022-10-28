The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon gets a clue, Diane scrambles, and Nick on the defense

Diane faces the consequences of her actions on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that chaos is the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s November sweeps time, meaning everything that went down in October was building to this point.

Explosive moments, showdowns, breakups, and breakdowns are on the horizon for sweeps month, with moments Y&R fans won’t want to miss.

Victor (Eric Braeden) resurfaces to give Nick (Joshua Morrow) an earful about his not-so-professional relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope).

The lecture from the mustache puts Nick on the defensive as he struggles with his feelings for Sally, especially after he just fired her.

That’s not the only Newman family tense moment, as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is busted celebrating a little too soon.

Devon makes a shocking discovery

ESinceNate (Sean Dominic) revealed he was helping someone try to take over Chancellor-Winters, Devon (Bryton James) has been determined to find out who’s out to gain control of his company.

A chat with Tucker (Trevor St. John) did little to help Devon in his quest. Next week though, Devon finds Nate and Victoria celebrating, causing him to put all the pieces together.

The fact that Nate suddenly becomes CEO of Newman Media only confirms Devon’s suspicions, causing her tension with the two cousins. Victor also isn’t pleased with the new Victoria and Nate dynamic, and he lets his daughter know it.

Besides dealing with Devon, Nate continues to fight to win Elena (Brytni Sarpy) back. Unfortunately for Nate, Elena isn’t ready to forgive and forget once she learns about his new job.

Diane tries to save face

November sweeps will no doubt bring a slew of Diane (Susan Walters) drama as her wall of secrets comes crumbling down. Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) return to find their families in chaos.

Jack (Peter Bergman) knows part but what he thinks is all of Diane’s past secret. It sounds like Kyle learns things are not as they seem with his mother.

Before the week ends, Diane makes another big confession will all signs pointing to her coming clean with Kyle. Diane will scramble to save her relationship with Kyle and keep Tucker at bay.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack will have yet another fight over Diane as more information comes to light.

Billy to the rescue

There’s no question that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been falling into a deep depression recently. Chelsea struggles well into sweeps month, with Billy (Jason Thompson) jeopardizing his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil) to help her.

A date night with Lily takes a turn when Billy grows concerned about Chelsea. Lily’s had enough of Billy ditching her for Chelsea as tension mounts in their relationship.

Michael Graziadei retunes soon as Daniel Romalotti, so the writers might be breaking up Billy and Lily to free her up for a reunion with her ex.

Who’s ready for another week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.