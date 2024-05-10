The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon and Nate plot, danger for Ashley and Phyllis meddles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease big moves mean big danger in Genoa City.

May sweeps hit the halfway point with a few twists and turns on the horizon and a bite of the same.

This week, we saw Mamie (Veronica Redd) cause a rift in her family because of her suggestions for Chancellor-Winters.

That story takes a turn next week, as do things with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters.

There are also a couple of new developments that hint at what’s coming after sweeps month ends.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at everything else coming up on The Young and the Restless.

Devon and Nate work together

In a surprising turn of events, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James) are actually on the same page. They strategize to remove Billy (Jason Thompson) from Chancellor-Winters, bonding the cousins.

When Devon gets some unexpected help from Tucker (Trevor St. John), we can’t help but wonder if he helps Devon with his Billy problem or something else.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) isn’t prepared for the bombshell that Jill (Jess Walton) drops on her. The news will test Lily as she struggles to be loyal to her family and Jill.

Victor and Ashley face some trouble

Over with Victor (Eric Braeden), the next phase of his plan for Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has dangerous consequences for the mustache. Jordan has a mind of her own, and even being held captive won’t stop her vengeance.

Ashley, for her part, also lands in danger thanks to one of her alters. Will it be Mrs. Abbott or Belle that puts Ashley’s life in jeopardy?

It’s good that Traci (Beth Maitland) gets an update from Alan (Christopher Cousins) on Ashley’s condition because they may be the only ones to save her from her alters.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, relationships are tested as Audra (Zuleyka Silver) puts the screws to Tucker, while Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) figure out the new chapter in their lives.

Adam (Mark Grossman) proves to be an excellent listener to the women in his life. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) leans on Adam when she breaks down over Connor (Judah Mackey).

The Newman heir also lends an ear to Sally (Courtney Hope), who seems to be at a crossroads.

In true Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) fashion, she can’t stop meddling in her children’s lives. Next week, she is focused on Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Perhaps Phyllis butting in has something to do with Daniel being forced to swallow his pride.

Plus, Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) tested, but who is the one testing her, her mom or her boyfriend?

Find out the answer to that and more on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.