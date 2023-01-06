The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon and Lily spar, Victor’s new ally, and Chloe meddles

Chloe sticks her nose in where it doesn’t belong on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that more changes are coming to Genoa City.

As February sweeps near, Y&R’s ramping things up while also heading to a blowout celebration of the 50th anniversary of the show.

Things are shifting for many storylines, especially when it comes to Tucker (Trevor St. John) and the drama surrounding Jeremy (James Hyde).

New alliances will form next week while tension mounts between siblings and one friend takes matters into her own hands for all the wrong reasons.

Hot on the heels of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) massive blowout, she makes a shocking choice that involves Tucker.

That’s just one snippet of what’s happening in Genoa City next week, so let’s see what else is going down.

Lily and Devon at odds

Taking Chancellor-Winters public continues to be a sore spot for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James). The IPO drama becomes a disaster for the siblings, especially after Devon makes harsh accusations about Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and his father.

Unfortunately for Devon, the more digging he does into Audra, the more Lily digs in her heels to support Audra and Jill (Jess Walton). Lily’s reeling from the drama with Billy (Jason Thompson), so she’s solely focused on her career right now.

Will the drama between Lily and Devon force the latter to consider teaming up with Tucker and leaving Chancellor-Winters?

Victor and Chloe take charge

Never one to sit back and let things happen, Victor (Eric Braeden) finds a new ally to help him out with his family. The mustache also remains determined to bring Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the family business and away from Jabot.

It sounds like Kyle (Michael Mealor) may be the one Victor persuades to help him. After all, Kyle was not thrilled when his father hired Adam.

Sally’s (Courtney Hope) pregnancy will ramp up as Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) inserts herself in the middle of the drama. Chloe tries to trick Nick (Joshua Morrow) into learning Sally is pregnant, even though the fiery redhead wants to keep the news a secret.

This is part of Chloe working to ensure Sally ends up with the right Newman brother.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) gets a surprise visitor, and all bets are on it being Billy as his relationship with Lily crumbles.

Meanwhile, Ashley is no pushover and has her own agenda regarding Tucker. She will try to control Tucker using her power of persuasion, and it causes things to get physical between the exes.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.