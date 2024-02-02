The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Desperate Nikki and Ashley and Phyllis’ Christine problem

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease February sweeps are coming in hot.

Movement on several storylines is on the horizon as sweeps months will take things to a new level for the good people of Genoa City.

It’s not just Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) drinking that faces some twists and turns next week.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) rivalry hits a very dangerous snag for one of them.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) can’t accept what happened with Tucker (Trevor St. John) in Paris, causing her family to worry.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on The Young and the Restless next week.

Has Nikki hit rock bottom?

Victor (Eric Braeden) wasn’t happy to find Jack (Peter Bergman) with Nikki this week, and his worry for his wife only heightened. Next week, things get worse when Nikki heads to a bar, making them both fear the worst.

Jack turns to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) for help finding their friend before it’s too late. She’s in bad shape when they find Nikki, forcing Victor and Jack to work together.

After the booze wears off, Nikki and Victor reach a compromise, but all signs point to Nikki not keeping her end of the bargain.

All of the attention Jack has been paying to Nikki has the green-eyed monster coming out in Diane (Susan Walters). The current Mrs. Abbott doesn’t like playing second fiddle to the former Mrs. Abbott.

Ashley and Devon stand their ground

Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) search for more information in Paris to prove Tucker was in the wrong, not Ashley. Traci is even more determined than Ashley to prove Tucker paid off the waiter.

Speaking of Tucker, he has another master plan in the works, which he reveals to Audra (Zuleyka Silver) now that they are hitting the sheets again. However, that might be derailed once Ashley returns and faces off with Tucker.

Devon (Bryton James) issues another warning to Nate (Sean Dominic), but Nate doesn’t seem phased by his cousin’s words. Later Mamie (Veronica Redd) returns to strategize with Nate about how to move forward with Chancellor Winters.

The Young and the Restless fans have sounded off about Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil). Devon has something to say on the topic too next week as he backs Daniel into a corner.

Phyllis and Christine’s rivalry takes a turn

The fallout of Christine seeing Phyllis kissing Danny (Michael Damian) has a ripple effect. First, Christine blows off Danny’s flirting.

Next up is a Phyllis and Christine showdown that turns dangerous and will have Y&R fans wondering what happened to Christine. Phyllis makes several appearances around town, but Christine goes MIA.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, the newest issues with Connor (Judah Mackey) leave Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) questioning their parenting skills. Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes another life-changing decision.

Who’s ready for another exciting and entertaining week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.