The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Claire’s next victim, Thanksgiving chaos, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap reveal holiday craziness and danger.

It’s a short week for the daytime drama because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, November 23, Y&R will air a rerun, and on Friday, November 24, the show will be preempted due to CBS coverage of College Football.

However, just because there are fewer episodes doesn’t mean less drama on The Young and the Restless.

November sweeps are winding down, meaning things are heating up on the show.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down in Genoa City next week.

Claire and Aunt Jordan plot their next move

This week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fell prey to Claire (Hayley Erin). Now that Claire and Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) have kidnapped Nikki, it’s time to put the next phase of their plan in motion.

It seems Nikki isn’t the only target in their scheme because Claire goes after another member of the Newman family. Meanwhile, a trapped Nikki gives into her old vice, causing her to spiral while in captivity.

Y&R viewers get more insight into Claire’s Aunt Jordan and why they are setting out to inflict pain on the entire Newman family.

Thanksgiving in Genoa City

The Baldwin family comes together to celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Gloria (Judith Chapman). Michael finally reunites with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) after months of helping to keep Gloria out of prison in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) uses Thanksgiving to make inroads with Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil). Mamie (Veronica Redd) pushes her niece and nephews to make amends so they can all run Chancellor-Winters together.

The Abbott family gathers for the holiday. However, Diane (Susan Walters) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are keeping his betrayal secret, which will put a damper on the festivities.

Speaking of Kyle, he’ll decide whether to be a mole to get dirt on Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) master plan. Little does Kyle know that if he follows Diane’s plan, he will play right into Tucker’s hand.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, problems keep piling up for Tucker. After learning that Tucker had been working with Mamie to take over Chancellor-Winters, Devon has it out with his father.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Tucker also face off over her betraying him. Although she thinks she’s in the clear, Tucker throws a curveball at Phyllis, putting her in danger.

While Tucker deals with his issues, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) tries to do damage control with Kyle to get their relationship back on track.

Who’s ready for another must-see week on the CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.