The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Claire the troublemaker, Billy goes rogue, and sad Sally

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease drama is the name of the game in Genoa City.

Following July sweeps, Y&R is moving full steam ahead with several storylines.

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) mental health issues took a turn with her hallucinating Cameron (Linden Ashby) this week.

Well, it turns out that’s just the beginning because Cameron isn’t going anywhere.

Seeing Cameron takes a toll on Sharon, who does her best to hide what’s happening from her loved ones.

Speaking of hiding things, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Claire (Hayley Erin) are culprits for not being forthcoming, but for very different reasons.

Let’s take a look at everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Claire makes waves, and Sally makes tears on Y&R

The war between Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) over Harrison (Redding Munsell) heats up, with Claire smack dab in the middle. What Claire does next causes a huge blowup for the exes, and she’s not mad about it.

Jack (Peter Bergman) decides to meddle in hopes of repairing Summer and Kyle’s co-parenting relationship. In true soap fashion, it’s an epic fail and worsens things for the Abbott family.

Meanwhile, Sally and Billy (Jason Thompson) keep rehashing that Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are hiding something big from them. After one of their many chats, Sally cries at Adam’s apartment.

It’s not a great week for Sally, who is reminded of a painful moment from her past. When Adam comforts her, will Sally move past her feeling that he’s keeping a secret?

Billy and Lily play games

Now that Billy knows Victor (Eric Braeden) is coming for Abbott-Chancellor, he prepares to take on the mustache. Billy’s behavior has Lily (Christel Khalil) rethinking their alliance, or rather fake alliance.

After a run-in with Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), Billy changes his approach to Lily, but will it be too little, too late?

Billy has many run-ins next week because he also, of course, has words with Adam once he and Chelsea return with Connor (Judah Mackey).

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have unfinished business to settle with Lily and Nate (Sean Dominic). The two cousins meet for drinks to discuss their next move amid business chaos.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) stirs the pot by losing it on Sharon and goading Diane (Susan Walters). Lucky for Diane, Jack’s there to show her some love after her Phyllis fight.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) worry about Lucy’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) friendship/obsession with Faith (Reylynn Caster). They have reason to worry because Faith sounds off on Lily at the concert.

Plus, Victor steps up to help Summer with her Kyle problem, adding more fuel to the Abbott and Newman feud.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.