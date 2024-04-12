The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Claire and Harrison go missing, Nikki’s secret, and Adam drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease two families lives are turned upside down.

This week ended with a party celebrating 40 years since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) first wedding.

In a shocking turn of events, the party went off without a hitch, even with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) in disguise lurking outside, stalking Claire (Hayley Erin).

The party going smoothly was just a ploy for what Jordan had planned next, and no one saw it coming.

Jordan’s bombshell move isn’t the only thing going down in Genoa City next week, either.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Harrison and Claire go missing

The week will focus on a suddenly missing Claire and Harrison (Redding Munsell). There’s no question this is somehow Jordan’s handy work, especially as spoilers tease the villain has a new target.

However, Claire is blamed for Harrison being gone, thanks to an angry Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier). They spiral, telling anyone who will listen that Claire kidnapped Harrison.

Even Victoria (Amelia Heinle) begins questioning whether her new daughter was playing her this whole time.

Nikki goes rogue

The Abbotts and Newmans rally around Summer, Kyle, and Victoria to help find Harrison and Claire. Even Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor put aside their animosity to combine resources for the search.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) band together to be there for Summer in her time of need. Nikki has other plans to get her great-grandson and granddaughter back.

Unlike others who think Claire is the kidnapper, Nikki is certain Jordan is the mastermind behind Claire and Harrison’s missing. Before the week is over, Nikki goes rogue to find Jordan, but her plan backfires badly thanks to her drinking.

Speaking of Nikki and her drinking, when she shares a secret with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), could it be Mrs. Newman who finally comes clean about it?

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, as his family reels with the Harrison and Claire search, Adam (Mark Grossman) remains solely focused on Connor (Judah Mackey). Once again, Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) fight about Connor, so Adam seeks help from Sharon (Sharon Case).

Meanwhile, Christine (Lauralee Bell) pumps the brakes on her relationship with Danny (Michael Damian) just in time to have a blast from her past resurface.

Over with Traci (Beth Maitland), she gives Ashley (Eileen Davidson) some tough love, much to her sister’s dismay.

All of this, plus Lily (Christel Khalil) ramps up her revenge plan for Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom).

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.