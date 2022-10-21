The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea spirals, Billy hurts Lily, and Victoria’s truce

Billy is his own worst enemy on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that things are getting out of control in Genoa City.

November sweeps are right around the corner, and Y&R is gearing up for a must-see month.

The fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) betraying Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) remains front and center.

Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) sudden return and his connection to Diane (Susan Walters) are also hot topics that will ramp up as sweeps month begins.

All of these stories move forward as shocking moves are made, including a truce that fans never saw coming.

Plus, the storyline of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Conner Floyd) struggling marriage is revisited after being on the back burner for weeks.

Victoria has a new plan

In true Newman fashion, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t miss a beat as she bounces back from Nate, ruining her plan to take over Chancellor-Winters). This week Victoria kicked that off by suggesting to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Nate replace Sally (Courtney Hope).

Victoria pushes that agenda next week, and it forces Nick to give Sally some shocking news. It sounds like Victoria moves forward with giving Sally the boot.

Another move that’s part of her new plan is calling a truce with Adam (Mark Grossman). Details about their cease-fire are unclear, but these two playing nice must mean they each have ulterior motives.

Business isn’t the only thing on Victoria’s mind. She also sets boundaries regarding Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) to ensure her son doesn’t get hurt.

Chelsea and Billy in trouble

For weeks Chelsea self-destructed, butting heads with everyone from Adam to Billy (Jason Thompson). Chelsea even upset Connor (Judah Mackey). Things only get worse for Chelsea next week as she hits rock bottom.

When it seems Chelsea has pushed everyone away, Adam becomes the one person she can lean on during her time of need. Billy also gives Chelsea a shoulder to lean on, which causes him to mess up severely with Lily.

Although not intentional, Billy hurts Lily, causing another fracture in their relationship.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Tucker makes a risky move as Jack (Peter Bergman) comes clean with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about his complicated feelings for Diane. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) lose their patience with all the Diane drama, prompting Phyllis to push Diane to the edge.

Nick gets an earful from his mom full of tough love that he doesn’t want to hear but needs to, and Sally faces off with Phyllis again.

