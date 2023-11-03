The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chance in crisis, Danny the peacemaker, and Victor’s choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease a crisis leads to a showdown in Genoa City.

November sweeps are going strong, with several storylines moving right along and new ones coming to light.

The drama surrounding Victor (Eric Braeden) testing his children remains at the forefront of Y&R.

Next week, though, another family is in turmoil due to Devon (Bryton James) questioning Nate’s (Sean Dominic) motives regarding Mamie (Veronica Redd).

The return of seasoned vets is also kicking things up a notch on the hit daytime drama.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There are plenty of surprises in store for The Young and the Restless fans next week, too.

Victor summons his family

For weeks now, Victor claims to be faking his memory issues to determine if Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Adam (Mark Grossman), or Nate will betray him first. The concern for Victor has once again put Adam at odds with Nick and Victoria.

After learning that Adam has been talking to a shrink about him, Victor summons the foursome and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to Newman Enterprises. The mustache has a big announcement that only further adds to his manipulation.

It’s hard to see what Victor’s end game is here, but his next move causes a heated fight between Victoria and Nate.

Nikki continues to lose patience with her husband and his absurd plan. Victor and Nikki hit a rough patch they might not recover from.

Danny in the middle

The return of Christine (Lauralee Bell) stirs up old feelings for Danny (Michael Damian) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Christine is forced to set some ground rules with Danny as she still reels the end of her marriage to Paul (Doug Davidson).

Meanwhile, the feud between Phyllis and Christine heats up again. Their rivalry puts Danny in the middle, forcing him to play referee more than once.

It’s no secret that Y&R is setting the stage to revisit that historic love triangle again.

Speaking of Phyllis, she must weigh her options when a new opportunity arises with some serious consequences.

More Y&R news

Chance (Conner Floyd) lands in the hospital, and the women in his life rally around him. Nina (Tricia Cast) rushes to be by his side, while Summer (Allison Lanier) finally confesses her feelings to Chance.

Unfortunately for Summer, Sharon (Sharon Case) overhears, leading to a heated hospital showdown.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, after Daniel (Michael Graziadei) gives Lily (Christel Khalil) mixed signals, he pulls out all the stops to plan a romantic evening for her.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are tested as parents, while Claire (Hayley Erin) purposely keeps information from Nikki.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.