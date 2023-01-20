The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Celebrating Lauren, Victor shocks Jill, and Nick’s dilemma

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal a special anniversary and lots of drama.

It’s the week before February sweeps begins, so the writers are setting the stage for an explosive month filled with twists and turns.

The threat of Jeremy (James Hyde) is far from over, despite his recent arrest.

What Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) did to frame Jeremy has a ripple effect that will last for weeks to come.

Jealousy, anger, manipulation, and chaos also take over Genoa city.

However, the soap will take a moment out of the chaos to honor a long-time vet of the show celebrating a special anniversary next week.

Tracey E. Bregman celebrates 40 years of Lauren Fenmore

It’s been four decades since Tracey E. Bregman burst onto the scene as Lauren Fenmore. On Wednesday, January 25, Tracey as Lauren receives a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion in a standalone episode dedicated to the actress and character’s time on the show.

Celebrating Lauren means plenty of flashbacks, and a trip down memory to honor the character will be incorporated into the episode. Fen (Zach Tinker) returns to town to surprise his mom for her big moment.

Other fan favorites included in the special episode are Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), just to name a few. There will be no shortage of love from family and friends for Lauren, that’s for sure.

The Newman men and their drama

Aside from honoring Tracey and her four decades of playing Lauren, The Young and the Restless is ramping up the heat next week. Now more than ever, Victor (Eric Braeden) remains determined to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to leave Jabot.

The mustache has already suckered Kyle (Michael Mealor) into helping his quest to oust Adam, and for Kyle, that means getting his hands dirty. Can Kyle really be as ruthless as Victor needs him to be?

Meanwhile, he also turns to Jill (Jess Walton) with a request for the next phase of his plan that will leave her shocked. Victor, of course, makes it appear as a favor, but Jill’s no dummy and will see right through him, leading to a tense exchange.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) reels after learning Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant. After all, she did sleep with his brother, too, leaving Nick to question who the father is and if Adam needs to know.

Other Y&R tidbits

The hostility between Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) goes from bad to worse as they can’t seem to get on the same page regarding Diane. Summer can’t shake the feeling that more danger looms thanks to Diane, but Kyle doesn’t see it and will continue to defend his mother fiercely.

Over with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), she questions Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) motives as she expresses concern to Nate (Sean Dominic) about his newest business colleague. Elena senses something is off, which will once again cause trouble for her and Nate.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.