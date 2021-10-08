The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy’s defensive, Victor helps, and more wedding drama

Victor goes to great lengths to make sure Victoria’s wedding isn’t derailed. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the ends don’t always justify the means.

It’s more of the same on the daytime drama focusing on Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) Italian wedding. The will they or won’t they get married continues all week long.

Buckle up, though, Y&R fans, because there are twists and turns that light a fire to this story.

Victor and Billy have agendas

Although Victor (Eric Braeden) is still suspicious of Ashland, the mustache helps Ashland protect his reputation. The walls are closing in on Ashland regarding how he gained the money to build his media empire.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes one last plea to get Victoria to forgive him and invite him to the wedding. After his talk with Victoria, Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) consider changing their plans. It sounds like Victoria may stick to her guns and keep Nick from attending the nuptials.

Thanks to Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones), Billy (Jason Thompson) knows Ashland’s dirty little secret. Billy shows up with Jesse at the wedding to expose Ashland’s lies to Victoria.

Little does Billy know; Victoria already knows what Ashland did. Victoria gives both Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy an earful for butting into her life.

Italian wedding moments

The Young and the Restless viewers were cheated out of a Skyle wedding, but Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) return next week. They arrive in Tuscany with little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) in tow.

Jack (Peter Bergman), Nick, and Phyllis enjoy spending time with the newlyweds. Plus, Nick reunites with Noah (Rory Gibson), who has some surprising news for his father.

No matter how hard he tries, Adam (Mark Grossman) can’t seem to say no to Sally (Courtney Hope). Adam helps Sally pull off her wedding dress scheme when the two make a bold move.

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) reunite with their old friend, Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde), who is there to sing at the wedding. However, Nikki makes a discovery just as Victor begins walking Victoria down the aisle.

What is the startling thing that Nikki uncovers? Will Sally convince Victoria to wear her designer gown? Will Ashland and Victoria ever say I Do?

Those questions and more will be answered next week on Y&R. One thing is for sure — the chaos surrounding Victoria and Ashland’s wedding has only just begun.

Are you ready for the wedding story to be over, or are you enjoying the suspense?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.