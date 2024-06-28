The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Billy’s blindsided, Victor and Jack spar, and new romances

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease July sweeps are kicking off with a bang.

Sweeps months have been kind of a snoozefest his year, but Y&R seems to be changing that now that the latest one has rolled around.

The drama involving Chancellor Winters remains front and center, as does Victor’s (Eric Braeden) revenge plan to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman).

However, some new developments are on the horizon thanks to sparks flying between the last people fans expected.

It’s a full week of new The Young and the Restless episodes, even though the Fourth of July holiday is happening.

Let’s see what Y&R has in store for fans!

Victor and Jack at war

Thanks to the friction between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Diane (Susan Walters), Victor is one step closer to destroying his enemy. When Jack learns Kyle has gone to work for Victor, he blasts his son for betraying the family.

It also leads to Jack and Victor firmly reigniting their feud. Later, Kyle again plays right into Victor’s hand as they strike a new deal with major fallout.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is caught in the middle of the Jack and Victor drama. However, she plans to stay neutral during a chat with Jack.

Someone else who will be collateral damage in the reignited feud is Diane, courtesy of Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The legal eagle confides in Diane, who reels from facing the music over firing Kyle.

Chancellor-Winters drama heats up more

Even though they have a plan to dupe Billy (Jason Thompson), Devon (Bryton James) vows to protect his family at all costs. Devon already questioned Lily’s (Christel Khalil) loyalty, so he better be careful when dealing with his sister.

Speaking of Billy, he gets blindsided by Jill (Jess Walton) as she grows impatient with all the company drama. Chance (Conner Floyd) jumps on Billy, too, looking for answers about the Chancellor-Winters chaos.

Billy Boy better be prepared because the business drama is nothing compared to a personal bombshell he’s about to receive.

Romance is found in unlikely places

Worrying over Connor (Judah Mackey) leads Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) to look back on their past together. They make a pact, and we are confident these two cross a line, hence their deal.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Abby (Melissa Ordway) arrives to support Ashley (Eileen Davidson), only to see that sparks are flying for Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins).

Back in Genoa City, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic) finally do something about their chemistry. At the same time, Summer (Allison Lanier) needs help from Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in dealing with her latest problem.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays on CBS.