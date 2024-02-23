The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley’s setback, Victor gets a win, and Devon won’t budge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease February sweeps are winding down with little resolve.

Despite thoughts that the Jordan (Colleen Zenk) threat would be gone by now, that’s not the case.

In fact, Jordan has doubled down on her revenge, and Seth (Brian Gaskill) will pay the price for leading Jordan to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The drama surrounding Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) mental health is far from over, too.

Some new stories emerge as The Young and the Restless moves past sweeps, and fans may not be happy with them.

Let’s take a look at these stories and more are going down on the CBS soap next week.

The Abbott family fears for Ashley

This week ended with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) trying to convince Traci (Beth Maitland) that she was just fine. Traci didn’t buy Ashley’s 180 at all.

Next week, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci team up to find a way to help Ashley through this crisis.

They may be a little too late, though, because Ashley has another setback after an experience that unnerves her. Y&R spoilers reveal that a jealous Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has it out with Ashley over Tucker (Trevor St. John).

All signs point to that moment being another trigger for Ashley in her mental health struggle.

Meanwhile, an overprotective Jack has it out with Tucker again. Jack issues his former brother-in-law an ultimatum regarding Ashley, and he’s not messing around.

Victor gets what he wants

It should come as no surprise that Victor (Eric Braeden) scores a couple of big wins in his quest to take down Jordan.

Claire (Hayley Erin) agrees to help lure Jordan out of hiding, much to the dismay of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck).

The decision puts Victoria in the tough position of either going along with her father or going rogue to protect her daughter. Victoria opts to hash things out with Victor again, and the two reach a deal regarding his Jordan plan.

Victor makes a promise to Victoria to protect Claire. We all know that where Jordan is concerned, that’s not necessarily a promise he can keep.

Promises, confrontations, and stubbornness take over Genoa City

The tension between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Devon (Bryton James) over changing the Chancellor-Winters name to reflect Jill (Jess Walton) mounts next week. Things get so bad between the two that Esther (Kate Linder) has to play peacemaker at Crimson Lights.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) also has it out with Devon over the name change, only to have him stand his ground. Lucky for Amanda, she has a catch-up session with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to unleash her anger over her ex.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) disagree about Connor (Judah Mackey). At the same time, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns upsetting news, and Tucker makes a promise to Audra.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap as February sweeps end.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.