The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley’s power play, terrified Diane, and Phyllis unravels

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease big moves bring fear and chaos to Genoa City.

February sweeps are winding down, but Y&R fans know it’s been a lackluster sweeps month.

Thankfully there’s some movement in storylines as new developments and alliances shake things up on the daytime drama.

One thing that never changes on The Young and the Restless, though, is the family turmoil.

Plenty of that is coming next week, thanks to business and personal relationships.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Y&R.

Ashley continues to make bold moves

The news Ashley (Eileen Davidson) bought Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) debt doesn’t sit well with him, but that’s just the beginning of her plans. Ashley makes another power play that keeps her ex on his toes.

Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t give up on his quest to gain control over McCall Unlimited. The mustache strikes a deal next week that will get him closer to making that happen.

Could it be that Victor learns Ashley holds all the Tucker cards and strikes a deal? Perhaps, but there’s also speculation she makes a move against Newman Enterprises.

Jeremy has plans for Diane and Phyllis

Having Jeremy (James Hyde) back in Genoa City has brought tension and fear to Diane (Susan Walters). When Diane receives a threatening message, she becomes terrified of what Jeremy will do next.

A new mystery also leaves Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane on edge.

Over with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), another run-in with Jack with Diane pushes her to her breaking point. Jeremy takes full advantage of Phyllis’ state of mind, and he works to convince her to join forces.

Things have been falling apart for Phyllis lately, including her relationship with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), so Phyllis will likely take Jeremy up on his offer.

Phyllis and Jeremy teaming up would certainly be entertaining for Y&R fans.

Family tensions mount in Genoa City

The fallout of Adam (Mark Grossman) being the father of Sally’s (Courtney Hope) baby puts him and Nick (Joshua Morrow) further at odds. Nick remains protective of Sally, which leads to another blowout between the brothers.

Speaking of blowouts, Nate (Sean Dominic) tries unsuccessfully to mend fences between him, Devon (Bryton James), and Lily (Christel Khalil). He makes the feud between Lily and Devon over Chancellor-Winters worse as a court battle becomes inevitable for the siblings.

As if fighting with her brother and cousin wasn’t bad enough, Lily also reels from seeing Billy (Jason Thompson) move on with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) so quickly. Thankfully Daniel is there for Lily, and the two reflect even more on their time together.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.