The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley unhinged, Jordan returns, helping Nikki, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same as February sweeps roll right along.

It’s been about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and her drinking for weeks.

That’s definitely not changing during sweeps month, as a new twist takes this story to a different level.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her downward spiral over Tucker (Trevor St. John) are also front and center.

However, there is so much more going on, like Nick (Joshua Morrow) connecting with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Adam (Mark Grossman) helping Sally (Courtney Hope).

Let’s take a look at what’s happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Ashley’s family rallies around her

The family meeting that Jack (Peter Bergman) wanted to help Ashley happens, and she’s not happy about it. Traci (Beth Maitland) has been worried about Ashley after everything that went down in Paris.

However, Jack and Traci’s best intentions are only seen as a betrayal by Ashley. The family meeting goes awry when Ashley calls out her loved ones for turning against her.

Later, things worsen for Ashley and her mindset thanks to Tucker (Trevor St. John). They have a nasty run-in that leads to a painful reminder for Ashley regarding her past mental health issues.

Jordan has the Newman family on edge

In true soap opera fashion, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) survived the prison fire, and she’s coming for Nikki and Claire (Hayley Erin). News Jordan is alive and travels quickly, with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) focusing on keeping Nikki sober.

Victoria also goes into mama bear mode to ensure Claire is safe. Before the week is over, Claire gets a visitor, but thankfully, it’s not Jordan. Claire meets a little girl in the hospital who inspires her.

Meanwhile, Victor puts a plan in motion to protect his family from psycho Jordan. All of this takes a toll on Victor, and the mustache takes his frustration out on Jack.

Oh yes, things are getting messy between those two, with all signs pointing to their feuding reigniting soon.

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) leans on Billy (Jason Thompson) as more issues with Connor (Judah Mackey) arise. Billy will need Chelsea, too, because he and Devon (Bryton James) butt heads at Chancellor Winters, something Y&R fans could see coming a mile away.

Chance (Conner Floyd) takes Summer (Allison Lanier) on a date only to have Phyllis and Nick interrupt. Summer’s parents can’t hide their true feelings about his pairing.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.