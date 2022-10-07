The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley returns, Victor digs up dirt, and Lily’s gamble

Ashley returns to Genoa City to face her old flame on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the return of Tucker (Trevor St. John) is front and center.

As November sweeps near, the daytime drama has several storylines brewing, most of which lead back to Tucker and his return to Genoa City.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and her quest to be part of Johnny’s (Paxton Mishkind) life is also a hot topic on the show. Next week, tension mounts as Billy (Jason Thompson) accuses Chelsea of stalking Johnny.

When Chelsea doesn’t back off, it puts Billy on the receiving end of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wrath. After all, Billy pushed Victoria to tell Johnny the truth.

That’s not all going on with Billy either. Before the week’s over, Billy shocks Lily (Christel Khalil) with a decision about his future.

Let’s see what else is going down on hit daytime drama.

It’s all about Tucker

Arriving home, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) learns Tucker is back in town.

Tucker wastes no time making his intentions known to his former flame. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) is on hand to give Ashley an earful about letting Tucker back into her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) update Ashley on the latest with Diane (Susan Walters). That includes their suspicions Diane and Tucker are connected. The ladies push Ashley to get close to Tucker to obtain dirt on Diane.

Even Kyle (Michael Mealor) starts to question if Diane is hiding something and if she has a connection to Tucker.

Victor (Eric Braeden) once again turns to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for help. This time Victor wants legal eagle to find useful dirt on Tucker and why he’s really come back to town.

Lily and Nate make risky moves

Another big storyline right out involves Chancellor-Winters going public.

Once Billy drops his bombshell, Lily encourages Devon (Bryton James) to take a big gamble with the company. The situation will cause big problems and have lasting implications for the siblings.

Nate (Sean Dominic) makes a shocking confession to Lily and Devon that will involve him crossing major boundaries.

Speaking of Nate, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has been struggling with her relationship with Nate and his actions for weeks now.

Next week she’s pushed too far and considers spilling all to Devon and Lily. A desperate plea from Nate for another chance will give her something to think about before she takes action.

All of this, plus Adam (Mark Grossman) crashes Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) date night. The incident prompts Nick to grill Sally about her lingering feelings for Adam.

It’s another must-see week of Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.