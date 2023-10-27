The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley plays Tucker, Kyle the traitor, and celebrating Lauralee Bell

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease November sweeps are kicking off with an anniversary special.

Lauralee Bell’s 40th anniversary of playing Christine Blair Williams will take center stage for a stand-alone episode.

On Thursday, November 2, Y&R celebrates Lauralee’s milestone with a look back at her time in Genoa City as Christine, aka Cricket.

Nina (Tricia Cast) returns to town to help her friend Christine, who’s at a crossroads personally and professionally.

The aftermath of ending her marriage to Paul (Doug Davidson) has Christine reeling, and she’ll lean on Nina and Danny (Michael Damian) to help her through it.

Y&R fans can expect an episode filled with flashbacks and nostalgia to honor Lauralee and Christine.

Is Kyle in too deep?

The realization of teaming up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) begins to take a toll on Kyle (Michael Mealor). When Kyle begins questioning his decision, Audra pushes his buttons to keep him on the right track.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) has lost all patience with his son. They clash over Kyle’s recent decisions, like hooking up with Audra, and his stance on working at Jabot. Diane’s (Susan Walters) meddling only makes the situation worse.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has had enough of his nephew’s spoiled brat behavior and gives Kyle a reality check. However, Kyle isn’t interested in anything Billy has to say.

Tucker is in the hot seat

This week, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned from Paris. Next week, she puts her own scheme against Tucker into play. Ashley works to trick Tucker while also finding out information to blackmail her hubby.

It looks like Ashley doesn’t just dupe Tucker. Her acting skills have Billy questioning Ashley’s motives.

After a talk with Ashley about Tucker, Mamie (Veronica Redd) has second thoughts about being in business with him.

Speaking of Mamie, Devon (Bryton James) demands answers from Tucker about his partnership with her, only to get lied to again.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack needs a favor from Ashley, while the latter makes a shocking confession to someone.

Mamie gives Nate (Sean Dominic) an ultimatum, but it doesn’t go over as she hoped. Nate comes clean with Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) about Mamie’s proposition.

Over with Victor (Eric Braeden), he plays hardball with Nate in his latest loyalty test. The mustache also continues to test Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who are convinced they know everything about Victor’s latest plan.

All of this plus Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) returns to surprise Billy, and Adam (Mark Grossman) gets a rude awakening.

In other Y&R news, Christian LeBlanc (Michael) revealed his cancer diagnosis this week, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.